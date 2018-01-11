medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

New Marker Helps Assess Brain Damage in Patients After Cardiac Arrest

by Mohamed Fathima S on  November 1, 2018 at 7:24 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Serum tau levels were found to be the new and efficient marker that helps identify patients with brain damage after cardiac arrest, reveals a new study.
New Marker Helps Assess Brain Damage in Patients After Cardiac Arrest
New Marker Helps Assess Brain Damage in Patients After Cardiac Arrest

Scientists discovered that the protein Neurofilament light (NFL) in serum is an even more promising biomarker to find the degree of brain damage in patients after cardiac arrest.

These findings will form the basis for decisions on continuing life-support treatments for patients. This study was reported in the scientific journal JAMA Neurology.

The study is an international collaboration including research colleagues from the Sahlgrenska Neurochemistry laboratory in Mölndal. Samples from more than 700 patients that were part of the largest ever study on cardiac arrest, TTM, were included.

"We investigated serum Neurofilament light (NFL) with the same new hypersensitive investigation technology as Tobias Cronberg and Niklas Mattsson used for tau. In this new study, we found that serum NFL was an excellent marker for identifying the degree of brain damage after cardiac arrest. We also compared NFL with three other biomarkers, including tau and other standard methods used to predict outcome in patients after cardiac arrest", says one of the lead authors of the study, Marion Moseby Knappe, who is a researcher at the Centre for Cardiac Arrest at Lund University and a neurologist at Skåne University Hospital in Lund, Sweden.

Patients who have been resuscitated after cardiac arrest are often unconscious for the first few days due to brain damage, and around half of them die. Using neurophysiological measurements, radiological and neurological examinations, physicians obtain a picture of the extent of the patient's brain damage. This information then forms the basis for decisions on continuing or terminating life-supporting treatment.

"The new method consists of a simple blood test and can make these assessments more secure", says Marion Moseby Knappe.

"However, it is important to emphasise that the method is new and has so far only been used in a research context. If these results can be confirmed in further studies, in future, it might be possible to assess prognosis for recovery after cardiac arrest even earlier than we do today. Thereby, we could also spare patients and their loved ones unnecessary suffering and make healthcare more efficient", says Tobias Cronberg, professor and consultant neurologist at the Centre for Cardiac Arrest at Lund University and Skåne University Hospital.

In this study, the level of NFL in the blood was a better marker for brain damage than any of the available methods currently in clinical use, according to the researchers behind the study.

The researchers found that, twenty-four hours after cardiac arrest, the blood levels of NFL already corresponded very well with the patients' neurological function levels six months later. NFL also appear to help in identifying patients with a low degree of brain damage, which could be significant for patients who have a chance of waking up.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Cardiac Arrest

Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart stops beating abruptly due to an electrical malfunction. Blood flow to vital organs is cut off causing unconsciousness.

Diet, Lifestyle and Heart Disease

The correlation between diet, lifestyle and heart disease. The importance of balanced diet life style and exercise for controlling heart disease.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Cardiac Rehabilitation

Do you know how cardiac rehabilitation could help cardiac patients and why it is so effective? Read on to understand about cardiac rehabilitation and to sign up for it?

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Chest Pain

Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!

Coma

Coma is a deep state of unconsciousness where the affected individual is alive but is not able to react or respond to external stimuli. The outcome ranges from full recovery to death.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Chest Pain Coma Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Palpitations And Arrhythmias Cardiac Catheterization Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Statins 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)

Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), also known as adreno-genital syndrome, is an inherited ...

 Baloxavir Marboxil for Treating Flu or Acute Uncomplicated Influenza

Baloxavir Marboxil for Treating Flu or Acute Uncomplicated Influenza

FDA approved baloxavir marboxil tablets to treat flu or uncomplicated acute influenza in patients ...

 Snake Gourd Glory

Snake Gourd Glory

Natural coolant the popular snake gourd is a big winner from the gourd family providing both ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive