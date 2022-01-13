New Lubricant Improves Osteoarthritis Symptoms

A new treatment developed for osteoarthritis enhances lubrication and reduces friction and inflammation, reports study published in ACS Nano .
Anti-inflammatory drugs can help relieve pain and inflammation, but long-term use can reduce their effectiveness or cause gastrointestinal problems. A new treatment developed for osteoarthritis enhances lubrication and reduces friction and inflammation.
Corticosteroids injected directly into the joint provide temporary relief, but frequent treatments can sometimes damage the cartilage. Yuanjin Zhao and colleagues wanted to develop drug delivery particles that, when injected into a joint, could safely enhance lubrication and decrease inflammation.
To enhance the lubrication of the particles, the team coated them with 2-methylacryloyloxyethyl phosphorylcholine (MPC), which has positively and negatively charged chemical groups that attract a thin layer of water, similar to ice. In addition, the particles' pores were loaded with an anti-inflammatory drug, which could be slowly and continuously released.
The researchers then injected drug-loaded HA-MPC particles into the knee joints of rats with early-stage osteoarthritis. The joints of treated rats were more lubricated and had less cartilage destruction, joint friction and inflammation compared with a control group. The treated rats also expressed higher levels of collagen II and aggrecan, two markers of healthy cartilage.
The particles have great potential for clinical applications, but first they must undergo additional animal and biosafety tests, the researchers say. The authors acknowledge funding from the National Key Research and Development Program of China, the National Natural Science Foundation of China, the Natural Science Foundation of Jiangsu and the Shenzhen Fundamental Research Program.
Source: Eurekalert