New Link Between Weight Loss Success and Gut Microbiome

A strong association between weight loss outcome and the genetic capacity of the gut microbiome are discovered independent of BMI. These new findings published in the journal mSystems.
Institute for Systems Biology researchers investigated 105 people participated in a consumer wellness program. About half of the participants showed consistent weight loss and improved metabolic health markers while other half did not respond to the intervention and maintained a stable weight.
Institute for Systems Biology researchers investigated 105 people participated in a consumer wellness program. About half of the participants showed consistent weight loss and improved metabolic health markers while other half did not respond to the intervention and maintained a stable weight.
Advertisement
‘Gut microbiomes that influence the lifestyle interventions to reduce weight are discovered.’
The microbiomes of those who lost weight had higher bacterial growth rates and were enriched in genes that divert dietary nutrients toward bacterial cell growth.
Conversely, microbiomes in those resistant to weight loss had lower growth rates, combined with a higher capacity for breaking down non-absorbable fibres and starches into absorbable sugars.
These results underscore the fact that gut microbiome is an important filter between the food we consume and our bloodstream.
Researchers also examined determinants of successful weight loss that were independent of BMI. People with higher baseline BMIs tend to lose more weight following an intervention based on the "regression-to-the-mean" effect.
This effect means specific bacteria (Prevotella and other Bacteroidetes genera) are more efficient at using the degradation products from complex starches and fibres to fuel the energy required for the body and reduces calories from consumed food.
This efficiency of gut microbes present in intestine may improve weight loss responses to lifestyle interventions and better metabolic health.
"At a minimum, this work may lead to diagnostics for identifying individuals who will respond well to moderate healthy lifestyle changes, and those who may require more drastic measures to achieve weight loss," said ISB Assistant Professor Dr. Sean Gibbons, corresponding author on the paper.
This understanding of selective microbes and metabolic processes that promote weight loss can help to design targeted prebiotic and probiotic interventions for a weight-loss resistant gut microbiome.
Source: Medindia
Advertisement
These results underscore the fact that gut microbiome is an important filter between the food we consume and our bloodstream.
Researchers also examined determinants of successful weight loss that were independent of BMI. People with higher baseline BMIs tend to lose more weight following an intervention based on the "regression-to-the-mean" effect.
This effect means specific bacteria (Prevotella and other Bacteroidetes genera) are more efficient at using the degradation products from complex starches and fibres to fuel the energy required for the body and reduces calories from consumed food.
This efficiency of gut microbes present in intestine may improve weight loss responses to lifestyle interventions and better metabolic health.
"At a minimum, this work may lead to diagnostics for identifying individuals who will respond well to moderate healthy lifestyle changes, and those who may require more drastic measures to achieve weight loss," said ISB Assistant Professor Dr. Sean Gibbons, corresponding author on the paper.
This understanding of selective microbes and metabolic processes that promote weight loss can help to design targeted prebiotic and probiotic interventions for a weight-loss resistant gut microbiome.
Source: Medindia
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Resource
- » News Central
- » Popular News
- » Latest Health News
- » News Category A-Z (500+)
- » Health News and Press Release
- » News Archive
- » News Photo Gallery
- » Lifestyle and Wellness
- » Health Watch
- » Health In Focus
- » Celebrating Life
- » Breaking Health News
- » News From Other Resources
- » India Special
- » News Video Gallery
- » Medindia Exclusive - Interviews and In depth Reports
What's New on Medindia
View all