New Link Between Smell and Memory Identified

Memories of smell may help recall memories of events; research at the University of Toronto finds a new mechanism that enables this process.

Using smell as a model, the findings offer a novel perspective on how the senses are represented in memory, and could explain why the loss of the ability to smell has become recognized as an early symptom of Alzheimer's disease.



‘A new connection between smell and memory that may help develop improved smell tests for early diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease has been identified.’ "Our findings demonstrate for the first time how smells we've encountered in our lives are recreated in memory," said Afif Aqrabawi, a PhD candidate in the Department of Cell & Systems Biology in the Faculty of Arts & Science at University of Toronto.



"In other words, we've discovered how you are able to remember the smell of your grandma's apple pie when walking into her kitchen."



There is a strong connection between memory and olfaction - the process of smelling and recognizing odors - owing to their common evolutionary history. Examining this connection in mice, Aqrabawi and graduate supervisor Professor Junchul Kim in the Department of Psychology at U of T found that information about space and time integrate within a region of the brain important for the sense of smell - yet poorly understood - known as the anterior olfactory nucleus (AON).



"When these elements combine, a what-when-where memory is formed," said Aqrabawi. This is why, for example, you might have the ability to remember the smell of a lover's perfume (the what) when you reminisce about your first kiss (the when and where).



Curious about the function of the anterior olfactory nucleus, Aqrabawi and Kim designed a series of tests to exploit the preference of mice to sniff new odors.



"They prefer to spend more time smelling a new odor than one that's familiar to them," said Aqrabawi. "When they lose this preference, it's implied they no longer remember the smell even though they have sniffed it before, so they continue to smell something as if for the first time."



In the course of examining the structure and function of the AON, the researchers uncovered a previously unknown neural pathway between it and the hippocampus - a structure critical for memory and contextual representation, and highly implicated in



Whereas the mice whose hippocampus-AON connection was left intact refrained from returning to familiar locations to sniff odors that were no longer novel, those with a disconnected pathway returned to sniff previously smelled odors for longer periods of time. Replicating early degeneration of the AON demonstrated the inability of the when-where context to complete the function and provide the 'what' of the odor memory.



"It demonstrates that we now understand which circuits in the brain govern the episodic memory for smell. The circuit can now be used as a model to study fundamental aspects of human episodic memory and the odor memory deficits seen in neurodegenerative conditions," said Aqrabawi.



There is a vast body of work that reports olfactory dysfunction - particularly olfactory memory loss - as symptoms of the onset of Alzheimer's disease. Such deficits in the ability to recognize odors precede the cognitive decline and are correlated with the degree of illness.



The AON has a well-documented involvement in Alzheimer's disease but not much else is known about its function. It has consistently been reported to be among the earliest sites of neurodegeneration including the formation of neurofibrillary tangles, which are abnormal proteins found in Alzheimer's patients.



Because of this, smell tests are now used in the hopes of detecting the early onset of Alzheimer's, yet they are imperfectly designed since the underlying cause of the olfactory problems remain unknown.



"Given the early degeneration of the AON in Alzheimer's disease, our study suggests that the odor deficits experienced by patients involve difficulties remembering the 'when' and 'where' odors were encountered," said Kim. The researchers say that with a better understanding of the neural circuits underlying odor memory, tests that directly and effectively examine the proper functioning of these circuits can be developed. "Such tests might be more sensitive to detecting problems than if patients were prompted to remember an odor itself," added Kim. "The motivation to develop them is high due to their quick, cheap, and easy administration."



