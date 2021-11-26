About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Link Between Influenza Infection Pathway and Genetic Ancestry

by Dr Jayashree on November 26, 2021 at 10:16 PM
Font : A-A+

New Link Between Influenza Infection Pathway and Genetic Ancestry

Differences in immune pathway activation to influenza infection between individuals of European and African genetic ancestry were found in new research at the University of Chicago. The study was published in the journal Science.

"The lab has been interested in understanding how individuals from diverse populations respond differently to infectious diseases," said first author Haley Randolph, a graduate student at UChicago.

Advertisement


Researchers examined the gene expression patterns in specialized immune cells present in blood using single-cell RNA-sequencing. These cells play important roles in the body's response to infection.

They collected these cells from men of European and African ancestry and then exposed the cells to flu in a laboratory setting.

This allowed them to examine the gene signatures of a variety of immune cell types and determine how infection with the flu virus affected each cell type's gene expression.
Advertisement

The results showed that individuals of European ancestry showed an increase in type I interferon pathway activity during early influenza infection.

"Interferons are proteins that are critical for fighting viral infections," said senior author Luis Barreiro, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Medicine at UChicago.

Similarly, In COVID-19, the type I interferon response has been associated with differences in the severity of the disease.

This increased pathway activation correlated with greater capacity to hinder the replication of the virus and a greater capacity to limit viral replication at a later time point.

Inducing a strong type I interferon pathway response early upon infection stops the virus from replicating and may therefore have a direct impact on the body's ability to control the virus.

A variety of differences in gene expression across different cell types indicate that the immune response variation cannot be isolated to a single type of immune cell, but rather connects a constellation of cells that work together to fight disease.

Such a difference in immune pathway activation could contribute to disparities in influenza outcomes between different racial groups; Non-Hispanic Black Americans are more likely to be hospitalized due to the flu than any other racial group.

However, researchers point out that these results are not evidence for genetic differences in disease susceptibility. Instead, other environmental and lifestyle factors that may differ between racial groups could be influencing gene expression, which may, in turn, affect the immune response.

Differences in susceptibility to viral infection may extend beyond the flu virus; When the researchers compared a list of genes associated with differences in the severity of COVID-19 disease, many of the same genes showed significant differences in their expression after flu infection between individuals of African and European ancestry.

The researchers are exploring this and other related questions in more detail. The hope is to figure out which factors contribute to the differences in the interferon response, and immune responses more broadly, to better predict individual disease risk.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Covid-19: About 34 People Tested Positive in Bengaluru Inter...
Oral Pill to Treat Anemia >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Top 7 Benefits of Good Oral Hygiene
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Hib Vaccine Genetics and Stem Cells Flu Swine Flu Reye’s Syndrome Christianson Syndrome Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season 

Recommended Reading
Laryngitis
Laryngitis
Laryngitis is due to inflammation of the larynx caused by infections, overuse, or the environment. ....
Smartwatch To Detect Early Signs of Viral Infections
Smartwatch To Detect Early Signs of Viral Infections
Smartwatch-based algorithm developed to detect early signs of viral infections, including COVID-19. ...
Infectobesity: Obesity Due to Viral Infection
Infectobesity: Obesity Due to Viral Infection
Scientists have found that adenoviruses SMAM-1 and Ad-36 can cause obesity in people and called it ....
Test your Knowledge on Viral Infections
Test your Knowledge on Viral Infections
Viral infections are extremely common. They may cause minor disease like common cold or ......
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC...
Hib Vaccine
Hib Vaccine
The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused b...
Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs
Preventing Flu: Good Health Habits Can Help Stop Germs
How is the flu spread and how effective is flu treatment? Learn more about the influenza virus and g...
Reye’s Syndrome
Reye’s Syndrome
Reye's syndrome is a medical emergency chiefly affecting children and teenagers and is marked by the...
Swine Flu
Swine Flu
Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has origina...
Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season
Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season
Your immune system has to be strong to fight the bacteria and viruses that enter the body and cause ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close