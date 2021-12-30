New Link Between Alzheimer’s Disease and Severe COVID-19 Infection

Advertisement

They also investigated microscopic cerebral changes in cadavers who had suffered from COVID-19, as well as the link between APOE4 and symptoms of mental fatigue experienced six months after onset of the disease.The findings were published in thejournal."The common ε4 allele of the APOE gene appears to be associated with a heightened risk of severe COVID-19 in the Finnish population. The significance of APOE4 is emphasised in the Finnish population, which may be due to its genetic homogeneity," says Liisa Myllykangas, a consultant neuropathologist from the University of Helsinki and HUS.According to the results,Moreover, more microscopic haemorrhages were found in the brain as a result of severe COVID-19 in the study among carriers of this allele, compared to others.In the datasets now studied, the number of COVID-19 patients was relatively small, and the results must at this point be considered indicative.To ascertain the new findings, these phenomena must be investigated in larger datasets.The connection between COVID-19 and the onset of memory disorders in APOE4 carriers is not yet answered. To answer this question, long-term follow-up studies on patients recovered from COVID-19 are needed.Source: Medindia