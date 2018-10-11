New portable HIV detecting device has been made to rapidly detect acute infection to reduce the risk of virus transmission and detect early treatment failure, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the Nature Communications.

New Lightweight HIV Detecting Device Could Replace Current Bulky Methods

‘The device can detect HIV with 99.1 percent specificity and 94.6 percent sensitivity and that too, the results can be obtained within one hour. The total cost of the materials required for the test has been found to be less than $5 per test.’

The management of human immunodeficiency virus 1 (HIV), an autoimmune disorder that cripples the immune system by attacking healthy cells, remains a major global health challenge in developing countries that lack infrastructure and trained medical professionals. Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital have designed a portable and affordable mobile diagnostic tool, utilizing a cellphone and nanotechnology, with the ability to detect HIV viruses and monitor its management in resource-limited regions. The novel platform is described in a paper published recently in Nature Communications."Early detection of HIV is critical to prevent disease progression and transmission, and it requires long-term monitoring, which can be a burden for families that have to travel to reach a clinic or hospital," said senior author Hadi ŽŽShafiee, PhD, a principal investigator in the Division of Engineering in Medicine and Renal Division of Medicine at the Brigham. "."Traditional virus monitoring methods for HIV are expensive, requiring the use of polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Shafiee and his colleagues sought to design an affordable, simple tool that makes HIV testing and monitoring possible for individuals in developing countries with less access to medical care.The device detects the. The detection precision was evaluated for specificity and sensitivity.Researchers found that," said Shafiee."This would eliminate the burden of trips to the medical clinic and provide individuals with a more efficient means for managing their HIV.""We could use this same technology as a rapid and low-cost diagnostic tool for other viruses and bacteria as well," said lead author Mohamed Shehata Draz, ŽŽPhD, an instructor in the Division of Engineering in Medicine and Renal Division of Medicine at the Brigham. "This platform could help a lot of people worldwide."Source: Eurekalert