New Light Therapy Device can Treat Finger Ulcers in Systemic Sclerosis Patients

by Rishika Gupta on  July 28, 2018 at 6:39 PM Medical Gadgets
Digital/finger ulcers in Systemic Sclerosis patients are being treated effectively by new compact light therapy device. This device combines infrared, red and ultraviolet light and focuses it on finger ulcers caused by systemic sclerosis condition, where the immune system attacks the body's fingers and toes.
New Light Therapy Device can Treat Finger Ulcers in Systemic Sclerosis Patients

Dr. Hughes said the results were so emphatic; the device is a potential treatment for other ulcers, including diabetic and venous ulcers, a huge problem for tens of thousands of patients.

People with diabetes are at risk of ulcers or open wounds that don't heal because of poor circulation, a complication of the condition.

Venous ulcers occur when blood doesn't flow from the lower legs back to the heart, causing a build-up of pressure in the veins.

The lamp built by the team has 32 different bulbs which emit infrared, red or ultraviolet light. Eight patients with 14 ulcers between them had the treatment.

In the study, published in the Journal of Dermatological Treatment today, the patients were treated using the lamp for 15-minute sessions, twice a week for three weeks.

After treatment, there was an average 83 percent improvement in the ulcers, with no side-effects.

Scientists believe the ultra-violet light, which cannot be seen by the naked eye, kill the bacteria and reduce the inflammation that prevents healing.

Red light is believed to boost blood circulation, increasing the supply of oxygen and nutrients needed for wound healing.

It is also thought to stimulate the production of the protein collagen in the skin, which provides the natural scaffolding to help new tissue grow.

And infrared light, used in TV remote controls, is associated with increased blood flow and oxygen.

Patients having light therapy for ulcers, using lasers, are currently treated in hospital over five days and are forced to take medication which lower their blood pressure.

However, the new therapy can be administered at home and, says Dr. Hughes, with SIM card technology can even be used to monitors patients' progress remotely.

He said: "We believe this technology is a game changer; the implications are huge.

"Ulcers cause much distress to patients - and current treatments are costly to the NHS and problematic for patients who can only receive them in hospital.

"But this technology is cheap and practical- it's really a no-brainer as it can be administered at home.

"There are future possibilities as well: we think this device could be easily adapted to monitor ulcers remotely using cameras. They could also be programmed to recognize different parts of the body so that the treatment is given accurately.

"In the next 6 to 12 months we shall be refining the machine, and within 12 months we hope to trialling it on diabetic ulcers."

Source: Eurekalert

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Related Links

Shock-wave Therapy can Treat Finger Ulcers in Scleroderma Patients

Shock-wave Therapy can Treat Finger Ulcers in Scleroderma Patients

Extracorporeal shock wave therapy can be good treatment option for scleroderma patients with finger ulcers

Lenabasum Shows Promise for Systemic Sclerosis

Lenabasum Shows Promise for Systemic Sclerosis

Lenabasum continues to have acceptable safety and tolerability in diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) with no severe or serious adverse events (AE).

New Systemic Sclerosis Criteria Improve Disease Identification

New Systemic Sclerosis Criteria Improve Disease Identification

For systemic sclerosis, new classification criteria have just been published and are more sensitive than the 1980 criteria, enabling earlier identification and treatment of this disabling autoimmune disease.

Female Sex Hormone Clue to Fighting Serious Autoimmune Systemic Sclerosis

Female Sex Hormone Clue to Fighting Serious Autoimmune Systemic Sclerosis

A beneficial effect of estrogens in experimental models of skin fibrosis that are representative of the disease process in systemic sclerosis (SSc) has been revealed.

Mallet Finger

Mallet Finger

Mallet finger is a deformity that occurs when a finger is injured. Mallet finger mostly occurs during sporting games that uses a ball and hence is also known as baseball finger.

More News on:

Reiki and Pranic Healing Mallet Finger 

