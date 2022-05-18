About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Law Bans Infant Sleep Products: US President's Sign

by Kesavan K.E.T. on May 18, 2022 at 11:32 PM
Font : A-A+

New Law Bans Infant Sleep Products: US President's Sign

United States President Joe Biden signed a legislation that prohibits the manufacture and sale of crib bumpers or inclined sleepers for infants due to the risk of suffocation on May 16, 2022, according to CBS News.

H.R. 3182, or the Safe Sleep Act Babies Act of 2021, states that sleepers and bumpers are considered "banned hazardous products" under the Consumer Product Safety Act. The new rule gives manufacturers and retailers 180 days to comply with the new rule.

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome / Cot Death

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome / Cot Death

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome is death of a baby, under one year of age that occurs in sleep and cannot be explained.
Advertisement


"The dangers posed to babies have been apparent for years," Teresa Murray, who directs the consumer watchdog office for the U.S. PIRG Education Fund, said in a statement.

"It's unfortunate that this law could take months to take effect," she said. "Parents and caregivers need to recognize the dangers of these products and get them out of their homes now."
Advertisement

H.R. 3182 defines oblique sleepers as products with an oblique sleeping area of ​​more than 10 degrees and is intended for babies up to 1 year of age. Crib bumpers can include any material designed to cover the sides of the crib, including padding or vinyl bumper guards, but not unpainted mesh crib liner.

Importance of these Rules

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has been receiving reports of more than 113 deaths between 1990 and 2019 and 113 non-fatal incidents between 2008 and 2019.

According to the commission, more than 100 children have died from child-based sleeping products, which has recalled several editions in recent years. But , according to CBS News, older models are still in circulation.

Last year, the commission approved a federal safety rule banning various types of sleep products for babies under 5 months. Coming into effect next month, products marketed for babies will meet the same federal safety standards required for cribs and similar products.

According to CBS News, parents and lawyers have called for a ban on these products for decades because they can cause suffocation if the baby's nose and mouth are blocked by a bumper or stuck between the bumper and cradle mattress.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, sudden unexpected infant death, or SUID - which includes sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS - is the leading cause of injury death in infancy. The panel's recommendations for safe sleep suggest that infants sleep on a firm, flat surface without extra padding, pillows, blankets, stuffed toys, bumpers, or other soft objects in the sleep space.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
View all
Recommended Reading
InsomniaInsomnia
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Periodic Limb Movement DisorderPeriodic Limb Movement Disorder
REM Behavior DisorderREM Behavior Disorder
SleepSleep
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs SyndromeSleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome
Sleep Disorder: SleepwalkingSleep Disorder: Sleepwalking
Sleep Disorders: A PreludeSleep Disorders: A Prelude
Sleep Disturbances In WomenSleep Disturbances In Women
SnoringSnoring
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Snoring Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Sleep Insomnia Obstructive Sleep Apnea Sleep Disorders: A Prelude 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions The Essence of Yoga Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients Indian Medical Journals A-Z Drug Brands in India Daily Calorie Requirements Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Diaphragmatic Hernia

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close