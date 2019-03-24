New Lab Test to Develop Easy-to-swallow Drug for Children

Font : A- A+



The innovative lab test developed helps explain why smaller multiparticulates eased the travel of drug from the mouth into the throat and body, reducing mouth residue, stated new study published by the European Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

New Lab Test to Develop Easy-to-swallow Drug for Children



The new test let scientists easily screen different compositions of the carrier liquid and concentration of the particulates, in order to make swallowing as easy as possible.



‘The availability of predictive models to characterise the promising formulation platforms early during medicine development is key to producing medicines that are easier to take for patients with different swallowing capabilities. ’ Dr Marco Ramaioli, Senior Lecturer at the University of Surrey and co-author of the study, said: "Many young children and older people find conventional tablets hard to swallow - making it difficult for them to complete drug therapy. We hope that this in vitro method, together with sensory tests, will help to develop novel medicines that could improve the lives of many people across the world."



Professor Catherine Tuleu from UCL School of Pharmacy commented: "It is exciting to see advancements in age appropriate medicine design such as multiparticulate systems but successful therapeutic outcomes rely on the development of appropriate administration vehicles."



Source: Eurekalert The new test let scientists easily screen different compositions of the carrier liquid and concentration of the particulates, in order to make swallowing as easy as possible.Dr Marco Ramaioli, Senior Lecturer at the University of Surrey and co-author of the study, said: "Many young children and older people find conventional tablets hard to swallow - making it difficult for them to complete drug therapy. We hope that this in vitro method, together with sensory tests, will help to develop novel medicines that could improve the lives of many people across the world."Professor Catherine Tuleu from UCL School of Pharmacy commented: "It is exciting to see advancements in age appropriate medicine design such as multiparticulate systems but successful therapeutic outcomes rely on the development of appropriate administration vehicles."Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: