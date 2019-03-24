medindia
New Lab Test to Develop Easy-to-swallow Drug for Children

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 24, 2019 at 7:18 AM Child Health News
The innovative lab test developed helps explain why smaller multiparticulates eased the travel of drug from the mouth into the throat and body, reducing mouth residue, stated new study published by the European Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences.
The new test let scientists easily screen different compositions of the carrier liquid and concentration of the particulates, in order to make swallowing as easy as possible.

Dr Marco Ramaioli, Senior Lecturer at the University of Surrey and co-author of the study, said: "Many young children and older people find conventional tablets hard to swallow - making it difficult for them to complete drug therapy. We hope that this in vitro method, together with sensory tests, will help to develop novel medicines that could improve the lives of many people across the world."

Professor Catherine Tuleu from UCL School of Pharmacy commented: "It is exciting to see advancements in age appropriate medicine design such as multiparticulate systems but successful therapeutic outcomes rely on the development of appropriate administration vehicles."

Source: Eurekalert

