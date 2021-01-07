New Key in Preventive Type 2 Diabetes Treatment

‘A promising new pathway to treat type 2 diabetes has been discovered.’

In the newly published papers in,researchers outlineResearchers focused on fatty liver to measure neurotransmitters released from the liver in animal models of obesity, to better understand how the liver communicates with the brain to influence metabolic changes seen in obesity and diabetes.They discovered that fat in the liver increased the release of the inhibitory neurotransmitter Gamma-aminobutyric acid, or GABA. GABA is the primary inhibitory neurotransmitter in the central nervous system that decreases nerve activity.Thus, fatty liver is decreasing the firing activity to the brain by producing GABA that changes outgoing signals that affect glucose homeostasis. Even longer-term inhibition of GABA-transaminase resulted in decreased food intake and weight loss.The researchers showed that inThese findings led to clinical trial to investigate the use of a commercially available Food and Drug Administration-approved inhibitor of GABA transaminase to improve insulin sensitivity in people who are obese.We hope this novel pharmacological target will eventually impact the health of our family, friends and community.Source: Medindia