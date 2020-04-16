by Ramya Rachamanti on  April 16, 2020 at 10:22 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Investigational Drug Offers Hope In Preventing Cancer Relapse
Re-growth of tumors can be stopped by a new drug under investigation, named Quisinostat, according to the study by the team of researchers at the Francis Crick Institute, published in Nature Communications.

One of the biggest challenges in cancer research is preventing cancer returning in patients who have already had treatment. A reason for these relapses is that some cancer cells survive and are able to grow into a new tumour.

The drug works by increasing the amount of a protein called histone H1.0 within the tumour cells. This protein stops the cancer cells from replicating and so the tumour from growing.


When the team tested the drug on tumours in mice, it halted tumour growth. And, when it was tested on cells taken from patients with breast, lung or pancreatic cancer, the cancerous cells were trapped in a non-dividing state.

The researchers hope that if proven to be effective in further tests and clinical trials, this drug could be given to patients after treatment to prevent any cancerous cells left behind from driving disease relapse.

Importantly, the effect of Quisinostat does not depend on how cancer cells survived treatment, something that varies from patient to patient, and across cancer types, and could have a potentially broad therapeutic benefit.

Cristina Morales Torres, lead author and Principal Laboratory Research Scientist in the Cancer Epigenetics Laboratory at the Crick, says: "This drug works by disabling the cells that fuel long-term cancer growth and drive disease relapse. These early findings even suggest it may be more effective than commonly used drugs that inhibit tumour growth.

"Further research is still needed to confirm whether this drug could prevent cancer coming back in people or if it could be used to control someone's disease long term."

Importantly, this early work also suggests that Quisionostat could impact cancerous cells while leaving healthy cells unharmed.

Paola Scaffidi, co-author and Group Leader of the Cancer Epigenetics Laboratory at the Crick and Professorial Research Associate at the UCL Cancer Institute, says: "Just like stem cells that continuously produce progeny to keep our normal tissues healthy, cancer cells grow, divide and use energy.

That's why finding a potential drug that halts tumour growth without hurting normal cells has been a challenge. Excitingly, with Quisinostat, we've seen no harm to healthy stem cells in our initial studies."

The next step for these researchers will be to understand why Quisinostat has a different effect on healthy and malignant cells and whether histone H1.0 can tell us what makes a cancer cell distinct from a stem cell.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Bone Metastases / Osseous Metastatic Disease
Metastatic or secondary cancer or bone mets is a cancer that has spread from a different part of the body to the bones. Bone pain, fractures, and excessive blood calcium levels are some of the features of metastatic bone cancer.
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.
READ MORE
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

Drug ToxicityCancer and HomeopathySignature Drug ToxicityCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtDrugs Banned in IndiaCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant