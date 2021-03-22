New Insulin Delivery System Helps In Better Management of Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes management can be improved with better blood sugar control while reducing the episodes of hypoglycaemia (time with low blood sugar), using Insulet Corporation's Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod® 5) when compared to the standard insulin therapy as per study results presented at ENDO 2021, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting.



Omnipod is the first tubeless, wearable insulin pump that improves blood glucose outcomes. The study analysed the efficacy of the insulin pump in 128 adults and adolescents ages 14 to 70 years and 112 children ages 6 to less than 14 years with type 1 diabetes.

‘Type 1 diabetes management can be improved with better blood sugar control while reducing the episodes of hypoglycaemia (time with low blood sugar), using Insulet Corporation's Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod® 5) when compared to the standard insulin therapy. The results were significant even in children with type 1 diabetes.’

Significant improvements in both average haemoglobin A1c (a measure of blood glucose/sugar control) over the past several months and the percentage of time the participants stayed within the recommended target glucose range (70 to 180 milligrams per deciliter), were reported by the researchers.



"These study results represent an advancement in diabetes therapies with a fully wearable device that enables continuous automated insulin modulation. This will expand the available treatment options for people with type 1 diabetes," says the study's senior investigator, Trang Ly, MBBS, FRACP, PhD, Senior Vice President and Medical Director of Insulet Corporation.



Omnipod in Type 1 Diabetes Management



Integrated with the Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, the Omnipod 5 System is the first tubeless automated insulin delivery system. This commonly used glucose monitor automatically measures glucose levels every five minutes and communicates directly with Omnipod 5.



The Pod is able to design an embedded algorithm that adjusts the pump's insulin delivery to a customizable glucose target, based on the CGM value and trend. It was reported that with Omnipod 5, the average time in the glucose range recommended by the American Diabetes Association (70 to 180 milligrams per deciliter) was 2.2 hours a day longer, or 9.3 per cent better.



" Omnipod 5 protects you from both high and low glucose values. It also is simple, intuitive, and easy to use". "Even though many of the study participants had their diabetes well controlled before the study, they still experienced improved time in the target glucose range, regardless of their baseline control. This shows the potential of the technology in the broader population with diabetes," says Ly.



One of their most important findings in the adult/adolescent group was a reduction of time in hypoglycemia, measured on the sensor as glucose levels below 70 milligrams per deciliter, down to a median of 1.1 per cent. Hypoglycemia is a dangerous drop in blood glucose levels.



The improvement in blood sugar control was also seen in children who participated in the study after using Omnipod 5. The average A1c dropped by 0.7 per cent to 7 per cent, and the time in range improved by nearly four hours per day. Thus the study provides insights on the usage of Omnipod 5 for monitoring blood glucose levels.



Source: Medindia were reported by the researchers.says the study's senior investigator, Trang Ly, MBBS, FRACP, PhD, Senior Vice President and Medical Director of Insulet Corporation.Integrated with theThis commonly used glucose monitor automatically measures glucose levels every five minutes and communicates directly with Omnipod 5.The Pod is able to design an embedded algorithm that adjusts the pump's insulin delivery to a customizable glucose target, based on the CGM value and trend. It was reported that with Omnipod 5, the average time in the glucose range recommended by the American Diabetes Association (70 to 180 milligrams per deciliter) was 2.2 hours a day longer, or 9.3 per cent better.says Ly.One of their most important findings in the adult/adolescent group was adown to a median of 1.1 per cent. Hypoglycemia is a dangerous drop in blood glucose levels.The improvement in blood sugar control was also seen in children who participated in the study after using Omnipod 5.Thus the study provides insights on the usage of Omnipod 5 for monitoring blood glucose levels.Source: Medindia

Three months of at-home testing was initiated for the system. The study participants were initially followed for two weeks using their standard therapy, either multiple daily insulin injections or an insulin pump.