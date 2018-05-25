medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

New Insights to Understanding and Managing Intellectual Disorder

by Sushma Rao on  May 25, 2018 at 5:34 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new mechanism and a potential therapeutic strategy to decrease associated cognitive impairment in an intellectual disorder (ATR-X) syndrome has been investigated by researchers at Tohoku University in Japan, finds a study.
New Insights to Understanding and Managing Intellectual Disorder
New Insights to Understanding and Managing Intellectual Disorder

Researchers at Tohoku University in Japan have investigated an intellectual disorder (ATR-X) syndrome to reveal its cause, mechanism and a potential therapeutic strategy to decrease associated cognitive impairment.

"Disease related neurodevelopmental disorders are rare and there is still a lack of therapy to treat the various syndromes," said Professor Kohji Fukunaga at the Graduate School of Pharmaceutical Studies, who led the study.

Alpha-thalassemia X-linked intellectual disability (ATR-X) syndrome is a severe intellectual disability caused by ATRX gene mutations. The researchers found that treatment with 5-aminolevulinic acid (5-ALA), which is converted into G-quadruplex-binding metabolites, rescues decreased synaptic plasticity and cognitive deficits seen in ATR-X model mice.

The findings suggest a potential therapeutic strategy to target G-quadruplexes and decrease cognitive impairment associated with ATR-X syndrome.

Among candidate ligands, 5-ALA has been applied clinically with minimal risk and approved for use following intracranial tumor resection in Europe, Canada, and Japan, where it has been used as a photosensitizer in photodynamic diagnostics applied in neurosurgery.

These clinical applications potentially reduce the required approval time and cost of clinical trials, as pre-existing absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion (ADME) and toxicity data are readily available.

The risk of failure is reduced as data relevant to 5-ALA safety and pharmacology is also available. The G-quadruplexes are involved in the pathology of other diseases and this discovery is expected to contribute to the possibility of new drug targets.

"5-aminolevulic acid is proven to be safe and is already used in supplements in Japan, so we are ready to begin clinical trials," says Fukunaga. "There is also evidence that it may improve autism spectrum disorders which is a common disease in Japanese children."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Vascular Dementia

Vascular Dementia

Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still learn to manage its symptoms and lead a joyful life.

Cognitive Training Reduced Freezing of Gait (FoG) in Parkinson's Patients

Cognitive Training Reduced Freezing of Gait (FoG) in Parkinson's Patients

Severity and duration of freezing of gait was significantly reduced with improved cognitive processing speed and reduced daytime sleepiness in patients with Parkinson's, confirmed researchers from University of Sydney's Brain and Mind Centre.

Implementing Cognitive Remediation Feasible in Large Systems of Care

Implementing Cognitive Remediation Feasible in Large Systems of Care

Cognitive remediation is possible in large systems of psychiatric care for patients with mental illness to improve attention, memory and cognitive flexibility leading to improved psychosocial functioning.

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.

Loss of Taste

Loss of Taste

Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss or partial loss of taste. It can also be temporary or permanent, though the latter is very rare.

More News on:

Loss of Taste 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus

Nipah Virus (NiV) / Hendra Virus

Nipah Virus (NiV) or Hendra virus is a deadly virus that spreads via contact with the saliva, ...

 7 Tips to Prevent Nose Bleeds in Summer

7 Tips to Prevent Nose Bleeds in Summer

Nose Bleeds or Epistaxis are common during summer. Here are simple tips to prevent nasal bleeding ...

 Trichotillomania / Hair Pulling Disorder

Trichotillomania / Hair Pulling Disorder

Trichotillomania (TTM) is a hair pulling disorder where a person urges to pull out hair from their ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...