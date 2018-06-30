medindia
New Insights into Oral Malignancy

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 30, 2018 at 11:28 PM Cancer News
A new research has discussed the complexity of immune-suppressive mechanisms in the tumor milieu of cancers, including oral malignancy in relation to immune check point inhibitors, regulatory T cells (Treg), myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) and cancer associated fibrobla.
New Insights into Oral Malignancy

In addition, the therapeutic approach of oral pre-cancerous disorders is mentioned. Some reports also advocate that the immunosuppressive efficacy of the oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC) milieu is developed in a stepwise manner depending on the stages of OSCCs. Namely, in the early stage, CAFs could be a unique effector; humoral factor(s) from OSCC cells force CAF to exert immune suppression via the direct cell contacts to effector T cells.

Potentiated CAF could also affect other immune-suppressive mediators such as Treg, tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) and MDSCs. In the advanced stage of OSCC, MDSCs could possibly be a major conductor of immune-suppression.

However, how OSCCs differentially utilize the immune modulatory aspects involving CAFs, MDSCs and several other factors is not fully understood. Further elucidation of the regulatory pathways structured by tumor-host interactions could identify important therapeutic targets in OSCC development.

Source: Eurekalert

