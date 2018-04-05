medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Insights into Nicotine Addiction

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 4, 2018 at 1:57 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Structural understanding of nicotinic acetylcholine receptors found in neurons could lead to new ways to treat nicotine addiction from smoking and vaping, stated UT Southwestern researchers.
New Insights into Nicotine Addiction
New Insights into Nicotine Addiction

Three-dimensional structures of nicotinic acetylcholine receptor determined by cryo-EM, courtesy of Hibbs Lab. "When this receptor binds to either the neurotransmitter acetylcholine or to nicotine, it leads to activation of the neuron, which then sends signals to other neurons," said Dr. Ryan Hibbs, corresponding author of the study and Assistant Professor of Neuroscience and Biophysics with the Peter O'Donnell Jr. Brain Institute at UT Southwestern. "This process of 'chemical neurotransmission' underlies all fast communication between neurons. This specific receptor is tightly linked to nicotine addiction." Researchers obtained the high-resolution structures using the University's $22.5 million cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) facility, where samples are rapidly frozen to prevent the formation of damaging ice crystals and then viewed at minus 321 degrees Fahrenheit (cryogenic temperatures). UT Southwestern's facility - which runs round-the-clock - is one of the world's top facilities for cryo-EM structural biology.

Two novel aspects of the study make it stand out in the fields of structural biology and neuroscience. First, the researchers uncovered new biology about how the receptor binds nicotine in the brain, Dr. Hibbs said. Second are the findings related to technical aspects of how the protein assembles. "The discovery we made about different ways in which nicotine interacts with this receptor may help in designing drugs to treat nicotine addiction and neurodegeneration," he added. "With respect to assembly of the receptor, classical structure determination techniques generally require a homogeneous sample. However, for this protein, the receptor assembles in multiple ways that have important biological consequences. For example, a misbalance in the ratio of the two subunit arrangements is tied to both nicotine addiction and to congenital epilepsy."

The protein they studied is made up of five subunits, of two types - 伪 and 尾. These 伪 and 尾 subunits assemble in two different ratios into two distinct five-subunit complexes, a 3伪:2尾 form and a 2伪:3尾 form. Complexes of both ratios are found in the brain. "We used an antibody labeling approach to identify subunits and overcome challenges in cryo-EM computation to obtain structures of both five-subunit complexes from a single sample. This had not been done before and provides a general approach for determining the structures of many other types of multisubunit channels and receptors that have multiple ways to assemble," explained Dr. Hibbs, an Effie Marie Cain Scholar in Medical Research.

"The two structures are composed of different ratios of 伪 and 尾 subunits. By using an antibody that binds only to the 尾 subunits, we were able to tease out the two structures from one sample - one receptor has two antibodies bound, while the other has three bound," explained lead author Richard Walsh Jr., a graduate student in the Molecular Biophysics program. "Being a lead author on an accepted manuscript is in and of itself an extremely gratifying experience; being the lead author on a study accepted by聽Nature聽still feels surreal," he added.

The Hibbs laboratory was previously able to obtain a structure of one of the two complexes using X-ray crystallography, a first at that time due to the difficulty of crystallizing membrane proteins. "For membrane proteins in particular, obtaining crystals that will diffract to high resolution is challenging, which makes cryo-EM particularly powerful. We were previously able to obtain one of these nicotinic receptor subunit arrangements by X-ray crystallography. Cryo-EM gave us both arrangements, from a single sample, at higher resolution," Dr. Hibbs said.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Quiz on Addiction

Quiz on Addiction

Addiction is a condition that involves a compulsive engagement in a particular stimulus that gives pleasure, despite being aware of its possible adverse effects. The stimulus that the person is addictive generally activates the brain's reward ...

Smoking Risk Calculator

Smoking Risk Calculator

Do you smoke cigarettes daily? Use medindia smoking risk calculator and calculate your reduced Life Span due to Smoking.

How to Quit Smoking

How to Quit Smoking

Tired of people asking you to stop smoking around them? Don't want to be ordered around by public smoking bans? Simple steps that help you to quit smoking.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

More News on:

Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Cannabis Drug Abuse Drug Detox Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

Your Breath May Reveal Your Health Status

The type of breath and its odor can reveal a lot about the state of your health. Know more about ...

 Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis or Arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC) is not a specific diagnosis but a ...

 Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia is a condition that is characterized by paralysis of one half of the body, usually due ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...