New Insights into How the Brain Detects Changes in Natural Sounds

Font : A- A+



Electrical activity in a specific region of the brain called parietal cortex helps detect a transition between two complex sounds in the environment, reveals a new study.



The study conducted of human participants was published in eNeuro.

New Insights into How the Brain Detects Changes in Natural Sounds



The research provides insight into how the brain tunes into relevant changes in the environment to optimize behavior.



‘The brain helps detect changes in a natural soundscape, which is essential for identifying which sounds should be attended to first.’ The world is filled with a multitude of ever-changing sound. While some of these sounds signal important information about the environment, such as the presence of danger, many others are not so useful.



Detecting changes in a natural soundscape is essential for identifying which sounds should be attended to.



Bernhard Englitz and colleagues presented participants with random changes (or no change) between two acoustic textures resembling rain, applause or bubbling water through headphones while their brain activity was recorded using electroencephalography.



The research team found that the longer participants were exposed to the first texture, the faster their reaction time and ability to identify the changes.



Activity in the precuneus, a part of the parietal cortex near the occipital lobe, appears to be the source of these effects, which were stronger when participants were prompted to indicate whether or not they noticed a change, but also present in passive listening conditions.







Source: Eurekalert The research provides insight into how the brain tunes into relevant changes in the environment to optimize behavior.The world is filled with a multitude of ever-changing sound. While some of these sounds signal important information about the environment, such as the presence of danger, many others are not so useful.Detecting changes in a natural soundscape is essential for identifying which sounds should be attended to.Bernhard Englitz and colleagues presented participants with random changes (or no change) between two acoustic textures resembling rain, applause or bubbling water through headphones while their brain activity was recorded using electroencephalography.The research team found that the longer participants were exposed to the first texture, the faster their reaction time and ability to identify the changes.Activity in the precuneus, a part of the parietal cortex near the occipital lobe, appears to be the source of these effects, which were stronger when participants were prompted to indicate whether or not they noticed a change, but also present in passive listening conditions.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: