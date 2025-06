New Insights into Epilepsy: CSMD1 Gene Discovery

Epilepsy is one of the most common neurological diseases in children, characterized by recurrent seizures.

CSMD1 and DEE: A Genetic Link to Severe Epilepsy

Four pairs of CSMD1 are linked to Idiopathic Generalized #Epilepsy (IGE). #epilepsyresearch #genetics’

Biallelic variants in CSMD1 are implicated in a neurodevelopmental disorder with intellectual disability and variable cortical malformations - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11140003/)

Epilepsy is a prevalent neurological disorder in children, marked by recurring seizures. Despite the significant role of genetic factors in certain types, such as developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (DEE) and idiopathic generalized epilepsy (IGE), the underlying causes remain unknown for many patients (). A recent study published in Genes & Diseases by researchers from several prominent Chinese institutions has identified a link between the CSMD1 gene and generalized epilepsies, shedding new light on the genetic mechanisms underlying this complex condition. Initially, a trio-based whole-exome sequencing approach was conducted on a cohort ofindividuals diagnosed with generalized epilepsy. Four pairs ofcompound heterozygous variants were identified in four unrelated cases with IGE.Additionally,variants were identified in fivecases featured by generalized seizures from the matching platform, including two withand three with compound heterozygous variants.All identified variants were located in the functional domains of theprotein and were predicted via bioinformatics tools to alter hydrogen bonding or reduce protein stability. Notably, DEE-associated variants were more damaging, closer in protein structure, and exhibited lower minor allele frequencies (MAF) than the IGE-associated variants, suggesting a minor allele frequency-phenotype severity correlation. Gene expression analysis further revealed thatwas extensively expressed throughout the brain, particularly in the cortex. Importantly, thetemporal expression pattern correlated with the disease onset and outcomes.is associated with generalized epilepsies and is a novel causative gene of DEE. Overall, the findings of this research could pave the way for improved genetic testing for epilepsy and targeted interventions for affected individuals.Source-Eurekalert