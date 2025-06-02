New Insights into Epilepsy: CSMD1 Gene Discovery

Epilepsy is one of the most common neurological diseases in children, characterized by recurrent seizures.
Epilepsy is a prevalent neurological disorder in children, marked by recurring seizures. Despite the significant role of genetic factors in certain types, such as developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (DEE) and idiopathic generalized epilepsy (IGE), the underlying causes remain unknown for many patients (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Biallelic variants in CSMD1 are implicated in a neurodevelopmental disorder with intellectual disability and variable cortical malformations
Go to source).
CSMD1 and DEE: A Genetic Link to Severe Epilepsy A recent study published in Genes & Diseases by researchers from several prominent Chinese institutions has identified a link between the CSMD1 gene and generalized epilepsies, shedding new light on the genetic mechanisms underlying this complex condition.
‘Did You Know? Initially, a trio-based whole-exome sequencing approach was conducted on a cohort of 173 individuals diagnosed with generalized epilepsy. Four pairs of CSMD1 compound heterozygous variants were identified in four unrelated cases with IGE.
Four pairs of CSMD1 are linked to Idiopathic Generalized #Epilepsy (IGE). #epilepsyresearch #genetics’
Four pairs of CSMD1 are linked to Idiopathic Generalized #Epilepsy (IGE). #epilepsyresearch #genetics’
Additionally, CSMD1 variants were identified in five DEE cases featured by generalized seizures from the matching platform, including two with de novo and three with compound heterozygous variants.
All identified variants were located in the functional domains of the CSMD1 protein and were predicted via bioinformatics tools to alter hydrogen bonding or reduce protein stability. Notably, DEE-associated variants were more damaging, closer in protein structure, and exhibited lower minor allele frequencies (MAF) than the IGE-associated variants, suggesting a minor allele frequency-phenotype severity correlation.
Gene expression analysis further revealed that CSMD1 was extensively expressed throughout the brain, particularly in the cortex. Importantly, the CSMD1 temporal expression pattern correlated with the disease onset and outcomes.
CSMD1 is associated with generalized epilepsies and is a novel causative gene of DEE. Overall, the findings of this research could pave the way for improved genetic testing for epilepsy and targeted interventions for affected individuals.
Advertisements
Reference:
- Biallelic variants in CSMD1 are implicated in a neurodevelopmental disorder with intellectual disability and variable cortical malformations - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11140003/)
Source-Eurekalert