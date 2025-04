Adults with a common heart defect may face over twice the stroke risk from nontraditional causes.



Unraveling Unexplained Strokes in Young Adults

According to new research published inor other nontraditional risk factors, rather than traditional ones like high blood pressure. ( )Previous research indicates the rate of ischemic (clot-caused) stroke among adults 18-49 years old is increasing and propelled by ain adults without traditional risk factors, including high blood pressure, smoking, obesity, high cholesterol and Type 2 diabetes.“Up to half of all ischemic strokes in younger adults are of unknown causes, and they are more common in women. For effective prevention, careful and routine assessment of both traditional and nontraditional risk factors in younger people is critical,” said lead study author Jukka Putaala, M.D., Ph.D., M.Sc., head of the stroke unit at the Neurocenter, Helsinki University Hospital in Helsinki, Finland. “We should also carefully screen people after they have a stroke to prevent future strokes.”Researchers analyzed data for more than 1,000 adults aged 18-49 in Europe, with a median age of 41 years. Half of the participants had experienced a cryptogenic ischemic stroke, while half had no history of stroke. The study examined theResearchers also closely reviewed participants with a heart defect calledA PFO is usually harmless yet is known to increase the odds of stroke. The study aimed to determine which risk factors contribute the most to unexplained strokes.The analysis found:Traditional risk factors were more strongly associated with stroke in men and women without a PFO. In contrast, nontraditional risk factors, such as blood clots in the veins, migraine with aura, chronic kidney disease, chronic liver disease or cancer, were more strongly associated with stroke among study participants with a PFO. In those without a PFO, each additional traditional risk factor increased stroke risk by 41%, while each nontraditional risk factor increased stroke risk by 70%. Risk factors related to women also increased stroke risk by 70% independent of traditional and nontraditional risk factors.Among participants with a PFO, each traditional risk factor increased the risk of stroke by 18%. However, after considering individual demographic factors, such as age, sex and level of education, nontraditional risk factors more than doubled the odds of having an ischemic stroke.Researchers also analyzed the study population’s attributable risk (determining how a disease would be impacted if a certain risk factor were eliminated). To calculate population-attributable risk, researchers analyzed each risk factor and their contribution to the increased risk separately and found:ForIn contrast, for strokes associated with a PFO, traditional risk factors contributed about 34%, nontraditional risk factors accounted for 49% and female-specific risk factors represented about 22%.Notably, migraine with aura was the leading nontraditional risk factor associated with strokes of unknown origin, with a population-attributable risk of about 46% for strokes among people with a PFO and about 23% for those without a PFO, indicating a higher risk for people with PFO.“We were surprised by the role of non-traditional risk factors, especially migraine headaches, which seems to be one of the leading risk factors in the development of strokes in younger adults,” Putaala said. “Our results should inform the health professional community to develop a more tailored approach to risk factor assessment and management. We should be asking young women if they have a history of migraine headaches and about other nontraditional risk factors.”Source-Eurekalert