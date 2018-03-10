medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diabetes News

New Insights into Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 3, 2018 at 8:02 AM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Significant reductions in mean glucose and other glycemic factors, with greater improvements were observed in patients taking metformin compared to insulin.
New Insights into Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)
New Insights into Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)

The design and results of this trial are published in Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics (DTT), a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Click here to read the full-text article free on the Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics (DTT) website.

CGM was used to determine daily variations in glucose during the week before patients received dapagliflozin and during the last week of treatment. Dapagliflozin is a U.S. FDA-approved inhibitor of sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) and by blocking SGLT2 it increases urinary glucose excretion and improves glucose control. CGM was able to show the effects of adding dapagliflozin to either metformin or insulin in terms of overall mean glucose concentration, fasting plasma glucose, postprandial glucose, time spent in the target glucose range, and glucose variability.

The article entitled "Effects of Dapagliflozin on 24-Hour Glycemic Control in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes: A Randomized Controlled Trial," was coauthored by Robert Henry, MD, University of California San Diego School of Medicine and colleagues from UC San Diego School of Medicine, Integrated Medical Development (Princeton Junction, NJ), Medpace (Cincinnati, OH), and AstraZeneca (Fort Washington, PA).

"["As we move beyond A1c to measure glucose control, the use of CGM is becoming more important especially in insulin-requiring patients with diabetes. Time in range (TIR) and other metrics to measure glucose variability may closely relate with a patient's overall glucose control," says DTT Editor-in-Chief Satish Garg, MD, Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at the University of Colorado Denver (Aurora). "Henry and colleagues emphasize the importance of adding an SGLT2 inhibitor on different metrics of glucose control as measured by CGM."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.

HbA1c or A1c Calculator for Blood Glucose

HbA1c or A1c Calculator for Blood Glucose

HbA1c calculator calculates average plasma and whole blood glucose levels. A1c test tells your average blood sugar level in the past 3 months and helps check whether your diabetes is in control.

Quiz on Diabetes

Quiz on Diabetes

Diabetes has replaced every other condition to become the fastest growing lifestyle disease, globally. This disease also impacts children. Some people are more inclined to develop diabetes than others. Do you belong to the high- risk group? Spend 5 ...

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator

Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.

Diabetes - Foot Care

Diabetes - Foot Care

Valuable information on diabetic foot care, treatment and prevention.

Diabetic Ketoacidosis

Diabetic Ketoacidosis

Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) is a dangerous complication of uncontrolled diabetes which manifests with ketones in urine along with acidosis, requires early diagnosis.

Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness

Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness

Sugar is known to be the dietary cause for increased risk of several chronic ailments such as diabetes and cancer. Is it coincidence or is it for real?

More News on:

Diabetes - Foot Care Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness Diabetic Ketoacidosis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Eating Peaches

Health Benefits of Eating Peaches

Peaches are juicy fruits that are packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other compounds ...

 Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Cocoa provides a plethora of health benefits, but many people are unaware about the advantages of a ...

 Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

FDA approves Duvelisib capsules for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive