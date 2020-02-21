Actor Gaten Matarazzo III who plays Dustin Henderson on "Stranger Things", the popular Netflix series was born with cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD), a rare disorder of which the most prominent features are missing or abnormal growth of the teeth and collarbones.

New Insights into Cleidocranial Dysplasia (CCD), a Rare Disorder

‘Strange Things a popular Netflix series is associated with cleidocranial dysplasia, a rare disorder.’

Data from most CCD-related foundations contacted weren't quantifiable but web traffic to one site for a CCD-related information page reached 10,000 visits the week after the show's third season premiered last summer.



While study authors urge writers to exercise cautious when portraying characters with rare disorders, those portrayals might help to raise awareness of these conditions.



To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/



Authors: Austin L. Johnson, B.S., Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences, Tulsa, and coauthors



(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2019.4791)



Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.



The fictional character shares the condition with actor Gaten Matarazzo III and the show has featured scenes of Matarazzo's Dustin educating others about it. The authors of this research letter used data from Google Trends and CCD-related foundations to gauge public interest and awareness of the disorder after the release of each of the show's three seasons.