New Injection of Gene Therapy Vectors into the Kidney Tested

Font : A- A+



Scientists have discovered a new approach in which three different gene delivery vectors were injected intravenously and directly into the kidneys of mice. The findings of the study are published in Human Gene Therapy, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Click here to read the full-text article free on the Human Gene Therapy website through January 31, 2020. Jeffrey Rubin, Tien Nguyen, Kari Allen, Katayoun Ayasoufi, and Michael Barry of the Mayo Clinic coauthored the article entitled "Comparison of Gene Delivery to the Kidney by Adenovirus, Adeno-Associated Virus, and Lentiviral Vectors after Intravenous and Direct Kidney Injections." As the kidney filters out large compounds from the bloodstream, the researchers chose to study the ability to deliver three different sized vectors via an intravenous route: small adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors (25 nm), larger adenovirus vectors (100 nm) and lentiviral vectors (120 nm). To bypass this filtering mechanism they also tested two different direct injection routes into the kidney and found these to be superior to intravenous injections.

New Injection of Gene Therapy Vectors into the Kidney Tested



However, some of the vectors were able to leak out of the kidney, creating the possibility for off-target tissue effects."The great burden of kidney diseases in the U.S .and Europe has yet to be impacted by gene therapy," says Editor-in-Chief Terence R. Flotte, MD, Celia and Isaac Haidak Professor of Medi-cal Education and Dean, Provost, and Executive Deputy Chancellor, University of Mas-sachusetts Medical School, Worcester, MA. "The Mayo Clinic team has performed an important head-to-head comparison of currently available gene therapy technology, to identify which may best be used to address this im-portant group of diseases."



‘The potential for direct injections opens new possibilities for treating kidney diseases with gene therapy, but additional improvements are needed.’ Show Full Article

Source: Eurekalert However, some of the vectors were able to leak out of the kidney, creating the possibility for off-target tissue effects."The great burden of kidney diseases in the U.S .and Europe has yet to be impacted by gene therapy," says Editor-in-Chief Terence R. Flotte, MD, Celia and Isaac Haidak Professor of Medi-cal Education and Dean, Provost, and Executive Deputy Chancellor, University of Mas-sachusetts Medical School, Worcester, MA. "The Mayo Clinic team has performed an important head-to-head comparison of currently available gene therapy technology, to identify which may best be used to address this im-portant group of diseases."

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.