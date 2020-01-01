medindia

New Injection of Gene Therapy Vectors into the Kidney Tested

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 1, 2020 at 3:24 PM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Scientists have discovered a new approach in which three different gene delivery vectors were injected intravenously and directly into the kidneys of mice. The findings of the study are published in Human Gene Therapy, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Click here to read the full-text article free on the Human Gene Therapy website through January 31, 2020. Jeffrey Rubin, Tien Nguyen, Kari Allen, Katayoun Ayasoufi, and Michael Barry of the Mayo Clinic coauthored the article entitled "Comparison of Gene Delivery to the Kidney by Adenovirus, Adeno-Associated Virus, and Lentiviral Vectors after Intravenous and Direct Kidney Injections." As the kidney filters out large compounds from the bloodstream, the researchers chose to study the ability to deliver three different sized vectors via an intravenous route: small adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors (25 nm), larger adenovirus vectors (100 nm) and lentiviral vectors (120 nm). To bypass this filtering mechanism they also tested two different direct injection routes into the kidney and found these to be superior to intravenous injections.
New Injection of Gene Therapy Vectors into the Kidney Tested
New Injection of Gene Therapy Vectors into the Kidney Tested

However, some of the vectors were able to leak out of the kidney, creating the possibility for off-target tissue effects."The great burden of kidney diseases in the U.S .and Europe has yet to be impacted by gene therapy," says Editor-in-Chief Terence R. Flotte, MD, Celia and Isaac Haidak Professor of Medi-cal Education and Dean, Provost, and Executive Deputy Chancellor, University of Mas-sachusetts Medical School, Worcester, MA. "The Mayo Clinic team has performed an important head-to-head comparison of currently available gene therapy technology, to identify which may best be used to address this im-portant group of diseases."

Show Full Article


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Inborn errors of metabolism are genetic disorders that hamper the body's metabolism resulting in severe clinical manifestations.

Gene Therapy for Macular Degeneration

Gene therapy gives new hope for age-related blindness. Scientists were able to deliver the gene for a retinal opsin into the genome of ganglion cells using an adeno-associated viral vector. The blind ganglion cells were restored and became sensitive ...

Recombinant Adenovirus-Mediated DHCR24 Inhibits Neural Apoptosis: Researchers

3β-Hydroxysteroid-Δ24 reductase (DHCR24) is a multifunctional enzyme which localizes to the endoplasmic reticulum and has cholesterol-synthesizing and neuroprotective activities.

Combination Gene Therapy Treats Multiple Age-related Diseases, Says Study

In mice, combination gene treatment increases healthspan and leads to increased longevity, revealed research.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

DNA Finger PrintingUrinary Stones In ChildrenVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenHydronephrosis / Antenatal CounselingReiki and Pranic HealingKidney DiseaseGenetic Testing of DiseasesKidneyPancreasKidney Health
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Nocturnal Leg Cramps

Itchy Skin/Pruritus

Cancer of Larynx (Throat Cancer)
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive