About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

New Initiative to Prevent Hearing Loss Among Gamers

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 1 2025 8:05 PM

Untreated hearing loss can lead to cognitive decline, social isolation, and increased health risks.

New Initiative to Prevent Hearing Loss Among Gamers
In a pioneering move ahead of World Hearing Day 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) have unveiled the first global standard for safe listening in video gameplay and esports. This initiative aims to mitigate the risk of hearing loss among gamers, a concern amplified by the absence of prior guidelines for gaming devices and software. ()

Hearing Loss Symptom Evaluation
Hearing Loss Symptom Evaluation
Hearing loss is a common problem that could occur in childhood or often develops with age or is caused by repeated exposure to loud noises. Keep abreast on its causes and symptoms.
Advertisement

Gaming and Hearing Loss: A Growing Concern

According to the CDC, hearing loss has become a rising health concern, particularly among young gamers who spend hours immersed in high-intensity audio environments. The constant exposure to loud in-game explosions, music, and voice chats can lead to irreversible hearing damage. WHO estimates that over 1 billion young individuals globally are at risk due to unsafe listening practices.

Dr. Jérôme Salomon, WHO Assistant Director-General for Universal Health Coverage, emphasized the significance of this development, stating, "Everyone can take steps today to ensure good hearing health throughout their life." He further noted that the new standard supports various stakeholders—including governments, manufacturers, and civil society—in fostering environments that protect hearing, ensuring that gaming does not pose a risk to auditory health.

The standard offers comprehensive guidelines tailored to a diverse range of gaming scenarios and equipment. It addresses both hardware—such as consoles, handheld devices, mobile phones, personal computers, headphones, and headsets—and software aspects of video games.

Key recommendations of the initiative include:
  • Volume Limitation: Implementing built-in features to cap sound levels, preventing exposure to harmful volumes.
  • Parental Controls: Offering settings that allow parents to regulate audio levels, ensuring a safer listening environment for younger players.
  • Information and Warnings: Providing users with data on their cumulative sound exposure and alerting them when they approach risky levels.

Advertisement
Hearing Loss in Young Children and Early Intervention
Hearing Loss in Young Children and Early Intervention
Early identification of hearing loss in infants and young children and treating hearing impairment can go a long way to integrate them into the society of talking people.

Types of Hearing Loss in Gamers

Gamers may experience different types of hearing loss, including:
  • Noise-Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL): Caused by prolonged exposure to loud sounds, leading to permanent damage.
  • Temporary Threshold Shift: A short-term reduction in hearing sensitivity due to loud noises, which may recover with time.
  • Tinnitus: A persistent ringing or buzzing in the ears, often resulting from excessive sound exposure.
The collaborative effort underscores the importance of proactive steps to maintain auditory well-being, ensuring that gaming remains an enjoyable activity without compromising health.


Advertisement
Video Gaming at High Volumes: A Risk for Hearing Loss?
Video Gaming at High Volumes: A Risk for Hearing Loss?
Discover the alarming connection between video gaming at high volumes and the risk of permanent hearing loss and the ways to protect hearing.

Tips to Prevent Hearing Loss While Gaming

To reduce the risk of hearing damage, the WHO and audiologists recommend the following precautions:
  • Lower the Volume: Keep gaming audio below 85 decibels and use built-in volume limiters when available.
  • Take Listening Breaks: Follow the 60/60 rule—play at 60% volume for no more than 60 minutes before taking a break.
  • Use Noise-Canceling Headphones: These reduce the need to raise the volume in noisy environments.
  • Enable Safe Listening Features: Many gaming consoles and apps now include features to monitor and regulate sound levels.
Reference:
  1. New WHO and ITU standard aims to prevent hearing loss among gamers - (https://www.who.int/news/item/28-02-2025-new-who-and-itu-standard-aims-to-prevent-hearing-loss-among-gamers)
Source-Medindia
Quiz on Hearing Loss
Quiz on Hearing Loss
A little difficulty in hearing is natural with the aging process but if the auditory damage occurs because of other reasons, it can be a cause for concern. Take this quiz to find out how much you know about hearing ...

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional