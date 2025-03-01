New Initiative to Prevent Hearing Loss Among Gamers

Untreated hearing loss can lead to cognitive decline, social isolation, and increased health risks.



Gaming and Hearing Loss: A Growing Concern

Volume Limitation: Implementing built-in features to cap sound levels, preventing exposure to harmful volumes.

Parental Controls: Offering settings that allow parents to regulate audio levels, ensuring a safer listening environment for younger players.

Information and Warnings: Providing users with data on their cumulative sound exposure and alerting them when they approach risky levels.

Types of Hearing Loss in Gamers

Noise-Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL): Caused by prolonged exposure to loud sounds, leading to permanent damage.

Temporary Threshold Shift: A short-term reduction in hearing sensitivity due to loud noises, which may recover with time.

Tinnitus: A persistent ringing or buzzing in the ears, often resulting from excessive sound exposure.

Tips to Prevent Hearing Loss While Gaming

Lower the Volume: Keep gaming audio below 85 decibels and use built-in volume limiters when available.

Take Listening Breaks: Follow the 60/60 rule—play at 60% volume for no more than 60 minutes before taking a break.

Use Noise-Canceling Headphones: These reduce the need to raise the volume in noisy environments.

Enable Safe Listening Features: Many gaming consoles and apps now include features to monitor and regulate sound levels.

New WHO and ITU standard aims to prevent hearing loss among gamers - (https://www.who.int/news/item/28-02-2025-new-who-and-itu-standard-aims-to-prevent-hearing-loss-among-gamers)

In a pioneering move ahead of World Hearing Day 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) have unveiled theThis initiative aims to mitigate the risk of hearing loss among gamers, a concern amplified by the absence of prior guidelines for gaming devices and software. ( )According to the CDC, hearing loss has become a rising health concern, particularly among young gamers who spend hours immersed in high-intensity audio environments. The constant exposure to loud in-game explosions, music, and voice chats can lead to irreversible hearing damage.Dr. Jérôme Salomon, WHO Assistant Director-General for Universal Health Coverage, emphasized the significance of this development, stating, "Everyone can take steps today to ensure good hearing health throughout their life." He further noted that the new standard supports various stakeholders—including governments, manufacturers, and civil society—in fostering environments that protect hearing, ensuring that gaming does not pose a risk to auditory health.The standard offers comprehensive guidelines tailored to a diverse range of gaming scenarios and equipment. It addresses both hardware—such as consoles, handheld devices, mobile phones, personal computers, headphones, and headsets—and software aspects of video games.Key recommendations of the initiative include:Gamers may experience different types of hearing loss, including:The collaborative effort underscores the importance of proactive steps to maintain auditory well-being, ensuring that gaming remains an enjoyable activity without compromising health.To reduce the risk of hearing damage, the WHO and audiologists recommend the following precautions:Source-Medindia