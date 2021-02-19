New Inhalers may Improve Asthma Control Among Kids

"Emerging connected technologies can help improve patient health, with this randomised-controlled clinical trial showing that pediatric asthma patients with access to inhaler sensors report better asthma control and quality of life than patients who only received a standardized asthma education curriculum," said lead author Ruchi Gupta from Northwestern University.For the study, published in the journal Pediatrics, the team evaluated more than 250 children, moderate/persistent asthma, based on an Asthma Control Test questionnaire, which measured their asthma symptom control on a scale from 0 (poor control) to 27 (well controlled).Caregivers who participated in the study were assessed based on a Pediatric Asthma Caregiver's Quality of Life questionnaire, measuring how the sensor-based monitoring adherence affected their day-to-day involvement.Caregivers reported improvement to their quality of life after the first month of the study, which was sustained through the year-long trial, due to greater ease of asthma management.Source: IANS