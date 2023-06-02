New Immunotherapy Benefits Ovarian Cancer Patients

Ovarian Cancer: New Findings

Until now, CAR T-cell therapy has proved largely ineffective against solid tumors."Tumors often arise in an environment that's unfavorable for T cells, in part due to a low oxygen level," says Jonas Mattsson, visiting professor at Karolinska Institutet, and the second join last author. "This can cause attacking T cells to be neutralized, which impairs the therapeutic effect. So we wanted to examine if it would still work."Many ovarian tumors contain mesothelin, and the researchers wanted to test three types of CAR molecule programmed to attack this particular protein. They therefore repeatedly exposed ovarian cancer cells to the programmed CAR T-cells in test tubes and conducted several experiments on mice.All three CAR T-cells significantly prolonged the lives of the mice with cancer compared to those in the control group, with the type called M1xx CAR T cells proving the most efficacious. The mice that were injected with T cells that express that particular molecule saw a reduction in tumor size and lived even longer than the others. Several of the mice were even cured."In several mice, there were no tumor cells left that we could detect, and the effect lasted just over three months after the treatment started. This is evidence that immunotherapy involving CAR T cells that attack the mesothelin protein is a promising one for ovarian cancer," says Professor Mattsson."Hopefully, this discovery will pave the way for a clinical study," he says. "Our goal is to predict the optimal conditions for producing CAR T cells able to infiltrate and attack the tumor and survive in the bodies of women with ovarian cancer."The study was financed by the Swedish Cancer Society, the Swedish Childhood Cancer Foundation, the Cancer Research Funds of Radiumhemmet, the Swedish Research Council and through a donation by Jeanette and Harald Mix.Source: Eurekalert