by Iswarya on  August 25, 2020 at 10:06 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Imaging Technique can Visualize Lung Tissue from COVID-19 Patients
New three-dimensional imaging technique, based on phase-contrast x-ray tomography, can visualize tissue damage in severe COVID-19, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal eLife.

Using a novel technique that enables high-resolution imaging of damaged lung tissues, experts have found the changes caused by severe COVID-19 in the structure of the organ's blood vessels and air sacs, which may support the development of new therapy methods against the disease, reports a new study. Using a special X-ray microscopy technique, they were able to image changes caused by the coronavirus in the structure of alveoli (the tiny air sacs in the lung) and the vasculature.

Empowering Better Health

In severe Covid-19 disease, the researchers observed significant changes in the vasculature, inflammation, blood clots, and "hyaline membranes," which are composed of proteins and dead cells deposited on the alveolar walls, which make gas exchange difficult or impossible. With their new imaging approach, these changes can be visualized for the first time in larger tissue volumes, without cutting and staining or damaging the tissue as in conventional histology. It is particularly well suited for tracing small blood vessels and their branches in three dimensions, localizing cells of the immune systems which are recruited to the inflammation sites, and measuring the thickness of the alveolar walls. Due to the three-dimensional reconstruction, the data could also be used to simulate gas exchange.


"Using zoom tomography, large areas of lung tissue embedded in wax can be scanned, enabling detailed examination to locate particularly interesting areas around inflammation, blood vessels, or bronchial tubes," says lead author Professor Tim Salditt from the Institute of X-ray Physics at the University of Göttingen. Since X-rays penetrate deep into the tissue, this enables scientists to understand the relation between the microscopic tissue structure and the larger functional architecture of an organ. This is important, for example, to visualize the tree of blood vessels down to the smallest capillaries.

The authors foresee that this new X-ray technique will be an extension to traditional histology and histopathology, areas of study which go back to the 19th century when optical microscopes had just become available, and pathologists could thereby unravel the microscopic origins of many diseases. Even today, pathologists still follow the same basic steps to prepare and investigate tissue: chemical fixation, slicing, staining, and microscopy. This traditional approach, however, is not sufficient if three-dimensional images are required or if large volumes have to be screened, digitalized or analyzed with computer programs.

Three-dimensional imaging is well known for computerized medical tomography (CT). However, the resolution and contrast of this conventional technique are not sufficient to detect the tissue structure with cellular or sub-cellular resolution. Therefore, the authors used "phase contrast," which exploits the different propagation velocities of X-rays in tissue to generate an intensity pattern on the detector. Salditt and his research group at the Institute for X-ray Physics developed special illumination optics and algorithms to reconstruct sharp images from these patterns, an approach which they have now adapted for the study of lung tissue affected by the severe progression of Covid-19. The Göttingen team could record lung tissue at scalable size and resolution, yielding both larger overviews and close-up reconstructions. Depending on the setting, their method can even yield structural details below the resolution of conventional light microscopy. To achieve this, the researchers used highly powerful X-ray radiation generated at the PETRA III storage ring of the German Electron Synchrotron (DESY) in Hamburg.

As was the case when the modern microscope was invented 150 years ago, significant progress has resulted from a collaboration between physicists and medical researchers. The interdisciplinary research team hopes that the new method will support the development of treatment methods, medicines to prevent or alleviate severe lung damage in Covid-19, or to promote regeneration and recovery. "It is only when we can clearly see and understand what is really going on, that we can develop targeted interventions and drugs," adds Danny Jonigk (Medical University Hannover), who led the medical part of the interdisciplinary study.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
How Has COVID-19 Impacted Use of Telehealth Visits?
Older adults are increasingly comfortable with telehealth, especially in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Telehealth is an effective means for older adults to access health care from the safety of their own homes.
READ MORE
Tips to Manage Diabetes in Children During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Impacts of COVID-19 infection on diabetic children will depend on the blood glucose level control. If left uncontrolled, diabetes can severely weaken the immune system due to high blood sugar levels, which makes it harder to treat viral infections ...
READ MORE
Obesity is a Major Risk Factor in Severe COVID-19 Cases
Obesity has emerged as a major risk factor for severe COVID-19 cases. Obesity also has other health implications, and there is hope for obese patients with weight loss surgery options.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Pneumoconiosis
Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.
READ MORE
Pulmonary Fibrosis
Do you find yourself out of breath and coughing a lot lately? Do you work in dust prone places? Well, then you might have pulmonary fibrosis.
READ MORE
Silicosis
Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

More News on:

PneumoconiosisSilicosisPulmonary FibrosisCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake