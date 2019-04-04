medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

New Imaging Method Tested on Human Patients for the First Time

by Iswarya on  April 4, 2019 at 12:53 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Novel vector flow imaging technology focuses on improving detection and diagnosis of congenital heart disease in newborns and children, finds a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Progress in Pediatric Cardiology.
New Imaging Method Tested on Human Patients for the First Time
New Imaging Method Tested on Human Patients for the First Time

The researchers, collaborating with cardiologists at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, tested a new ultrasound technology called vector flow imaging for the first time on pediatric patients to create detailed images of the internal structure and blood flow of the babies' hearts. The images can be still or moving and can be taken from any angle.

"Vector flow imaging technology is not yet possible in adults, but we have demonstrated that it is feasible in pediatric patients," said Morten Jensen, associate professor of biomedical engineering at the U of A. "Our group demonstrated that this commercially available technology can be used as a bedside imaging method, providing advanced detail of blood flow patterns within cardiac chambers, across valves and in the great arteries."

Jensen performed the study with a multidisciplinary team, including Dr. Hanna Jensen, clinical assistant professor of biomedical engineering at the U of A; Dr. Thomas Collins, clinical associate professor of pediatric cardiology at Stanford University School of Medicine; and researchers at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Roughly 1 percent of all babies are born with some type of congenital heart defect. Fortunately, the majority of these defects will never have any significant impact as the child grows into adulthood and old age. Pediatric cardiologists detect and diagnose congenital heart disease through multiple processes, including echocardiography. This imaging method is based on ultrasound and assesses the overall health of the heart, including valves and muscle contraction.

Although ultrasound provides essential information about cardiac valve function in babies and small children, it has critical limitations. It cannot accurately obtain details of blood flow within the heart. This is due primarily to the inability to align the ultrasound beam with blood-flow direction.

Using a BK5000 Ultrasound machine with built-in vector flow imaging, the researchers performed successful tests on two pigs, one with normal cardiac anatomy and one with congenital heart disease due to a narrow pulmonary valve and a hole within the heart. The researchers then compared the vector flow images to direct examination of the pigs' hearts.

The researchers subsequently used the imaging system to take cardiac images of two three-month-old babies, one with a healthy, structurally normal heart and one with congenital heart disease because of an abnormally narrow aorta. With both patients, the technology-enabled total transthoracic imaging of tissue and blood flow at a depth of 6.5 centimeters. Abnormal flow and detailed cardiac anomalies were clearly observed in the patient with congenital heart disease.

All procedures, both animal and human, were performed at Arkansas Children's Hospital with assistance from Dr. Elijah Bolin, a pediatric cardiologist at UAMS.

"We are still getting used to having this great, new information readily available, and we're excited about the future in both research and direct clinical advancements," Bolin said.

"This technology will increase our ability to provide the best possible bedside diagnosis and greatly enhances our understanding of what is happening in hearts with complex abnormalities," Stanford's Collins said.

The researchers will perform additional studies to quantify images further using this recently developed technology.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Recommended Reading

Mothers of Babies With Congenital Heart Disease At Higher Risk Of Heart Problems Later

Study finds that mothers of babies born with congenital heart disease (CHD) may be at increased risk of developing heart disease later in life.

Genetic Mutations Associated With Congenital Heart Disease Identified

Information on genetic mutations that cause congenital heart disease will help to identify the risk of the condition in successive generations

Screening Newborns for Congenital Heart Disease Lowers Infant Cardiac Deaths

Infant cardiac deaths can be reduced by following statewide policies to screen newborns for the most critical congenital heart defects.

Sleep Apnea, Congenital Heart Disease May Up Death Risk in Hospitalized Infants

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and congenital heart disease may increase death risk in hospitalized infants, reveals a new study.

What's New on Medindia

Positive Gene Editing for Sickle Cell Disease and Beta Thalassemia

Top 10 Home Remedies to Beat Summer Tan

Lesser Known Fruits with Higher Nutritional Value
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive