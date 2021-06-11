New Idea for COVID-19 Vaccination of Children and Caregivers in Hesitant Communities

Advertisement

The Golisano Children's Hospital Pediatric Practice serves more than 13,000 patients, most of whom are children from minority communities who reside in high poverty areas of Rochester.Difficulties with transportation/taking off time from work, hesitancy related to long-standing mistrust from historically racist medical, research practices, and Concern about potential vaccine side effects are the main hurdles.To address these concerns, the GCH Pediatric Practice secured the resources to vaccinate pediatric patients as well as their caregivers during regular office visits as well as at several after-hours back-to-school clinics in August and September.To implement this plan, they arranged additional staffing, adequate vaccine supplies, and encouraged all team members who interact with patients and families in the practice to ask about the COVID-19 vaccine.The practice found multiple positive outcomes with this approach.Many caregivers chose to get the vaccine in solidarity with their child who was also eligible to be vaccinated. Overall, more than 60 caregivers were vaccinated in the first month that the vaccine was offered, with more than 1,400 COVID-19 vaccine doses given to date."This initiative showed that hesitancy can be addressed by providing a comfortable and accessible setting for caregivers to discuss the vaccine with a trusted provider," said Halterman, who serves as division director of General Pediatrics.Many parents were grateful for the opportunity to be vaccinated with their children, stating how they just felt more comfortable getting the vaccine here because they've been coming for years and have a trusting relationship with doctors.The success of this program indicates thatSource: Medindia