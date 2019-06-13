medindia

New Hybrid Device to Diagnose Strokes Quickly Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 13, 2019 at 12:26 AM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new device that uses near-infrared light to monitor blood flow could be used to quickly and noninvasively diagnose cerebral ischemia, said researchers from the Army Medical University and China Academy of Engineering Physics. The work is described in AIP Advances, from AIP Publishing.
New Hybrid Device to Diagnose Strokes Quickly Developed
New Hybrid Device to Diagnose Strokes Quickly Developed

Stroke, one of the leading causes of death worldwide, is normally caused by poor blood flow to the brain, or cerebral ischemia. This condition must be diagnosed within the first few hours of the stroke for treatment to be effective, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Show Full Article

Liguo Zhu, an author on the study, said that the instrument works thanks to near-infrared diffuse optical spectroscopy, which analyzes light scattered from tissues to calculate the amount of oxygen and blood within an area, and diffuse correlation spectroscopy, which analyzes fluctuations in tissue-scattered light to measure the rate of blood flow, or blood flow index.

"We can measure blood volume, blood oxygenation and blood flow using suitable near-infrared techniques," Zhu said, adding that near-infrared light penetrates 1 to 3 centimeters and allows researchers to probe under the skin.

To test their instrument, the authors strapped a device probe to a human subject's forearm, then inflated an arm cuff around the subject's bicep to block off blood circulation. The authors found that the measured light attenuated, or reduced in intensity, as blood flow was cut off and brightened again when the arm cuff was removed -- mirroring the decrease and subsequent increase in oxygen and blood at the probe area. At the same time, the measured autocorrelation, or time lag, function decayed less rapidly when blood flow was cut off, showing that blood was moving more slowly through the area.

The team's device can record a comprehensive profile of a body part's hemodynamics, or blood circulation, said Hua Feng, another author on the study. This capability contrasts those of previous instruments, which could only characterize certain aspects of blood flow. Feng added that devices should measure as many "hemodynamic parameters" as necessary to obtain an accurate diagnosis, as "the hemodynamics of stroke is complex."

The device has another advantage: It is cheap and compact.

"(Both techniques) share the same detectors, which decreases the number of detectors (compared to other instruments)," Zhu said. "The optical switch makes the combination of incoherent and coherent light sources simple, and the custom software makes measurement quick."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

Quiz on Stroke

Stroke is the third leading cause of death world over. Besides, it also disables the affected people, making them completely dependent on caregivers for their daily needs. Lifestyle greatly affects the chances of developing a stroke. Thus, the ...

Stroke Risk Calculator

Stroke Risk Calculator checks if you have hypertension, diabetes and heart failure and predicts the risk of stroke (cerebrovascular accident) in next 10 years.

Stroke - Top Ten Facts

Strokes occur when blood flow to an area of the brain is cut off. It is imperitive to detect the signs of a stroke and rush the patient to the hospital at once.

What's New on Medindia

First Clinical Guidance to Address Anal Intercourse after Prostate Cancer

Health Benefits of Cottage Cheese

International Albinism Awareness Day: 'Still Standing Strong'
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive