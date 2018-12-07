medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Hybrid Chayote Fruit from Mexico Can Fight Cancer

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 12, 2018 at 11:12 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New hybrid chayote fruit from two wild Mexican species that can fight cancer has been developed by a team of researchers from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).
New Hybrid Chayote Fruit from Mexico Can Fight Cancer
New Hybrid Chayote Fruit from Mexico Can Fight Cancer

Lead scientist Edelmiro Santiago Osorio said that the raw extract of this fruit is as effective as Cytarabine, a medication used to treat some types of cancer.

The researcher said that Cytarabine works by interfering in the synthesis of DNA, limiting the growth of malignant cells.

According to Santiago Osorio, the raw extract of the hybrid created in his laboratory is 1,000 times as strong as that of regular chayote fruits, which is why he is seeking to launch a business that would put the active substance of this super-chayote on the market.

"One would have to eat many kilos of regular chayote to have the same effect as the hybrid. In any case, it is very healthy to eat this Cucurbitaceae. In fact, many hospitals have included chayote fruits on their menus," he said.

This line of research, according to the statement, was conceived in 2005 as part of efforts by agronomists to discover the possible medicinal benefits of chayote fruits.

According to figures from the World Health Organization, cancer is the second cause of death in the world, killing nearly 9 million people a year.

In Mexico, where cancer is the third cause of death, 195,925 new cases were reported in 2013, killing 84,172 people in that same year.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Related Links

Benefits of a Vegan Diet for Fighting Cancer

Benefits of a Vegan Diet for Fighting Cancer

A vegan diet consisting of fruits, vegetables and other plant-based food sources has been shown to help prevent and fight many types of cancer.

Soy, Tomato Foods Help Prevent Prostate Cancer

Soy, Tomato Foods Help Prevent Prostate Cancer

Soy and tomato food combo may be effective in preventing prostate cancer than when either of them is eaten alone, says study.

How Healthy Eating Keeps Cancer at Bay

How Healthy Eating Keeps Cancer at Bay

Simple alterations to one's diet like - staying away from artificial foods and avoiding high sugar consumption could help prevent cancer, the feared disease.

Cancer Pain

Cancer Pain

Every 1 out of 3 people undergoing cancer treatment experiences pain.

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing

Our lifestyles and eating habits can lead to acid build up and push the body to an unhealthy state. Understanding alkaline body state is important for our long term health.

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure

Top reasons why you should eat fruits to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Antioxidants in fruits keep your blood pressure under control.

Nails - Health and Disease

Nails - Health and Disease

Nail changes could indicate a health problem or a disease condition. Read more to know about what your nails say about your health.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art The Acid-Alkaline balance, Diet and Health Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing Nails - Health and Disease Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Some medications affect the normal function of thyroid gland leading to thyroid function disorders ...

 Encorafenib - Drug Information

Encorafenib - Drug Information

Encorafenib capsules for oral use are prescribed along with binimetinib for treating advanced ...

 Binimetinib - Drug Information

Binimetinib - Drug Information

Binimetinib tablets are prescribed in combination with encorafenib for treating adult patients ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...