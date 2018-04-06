medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Obesity News

New Hope for the Fight Against Genetically Determined Obesity

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 4, 2018 at 1:34 AM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Drug liraglutide could help people with genetically driven obesity, revealed study.
New Hope for the Fight Against Genetically Determined Obesity
New Hope for the Fight Against Genetically Determined Obesity

Around two to six per cent of all people with obesity develop obesity already in early childhood; it's in their genetic cards. Their experience of hunger is overruling and their feeling of satiety limited.

In addition, this group of people with obesity respond less well to existing treatments than others. Diets and surgery can help them lose weight, but the long-term effect is poor, as they are unable to maintain the weight loss.

Now there is hope for this group of people. In a new study published in the scientific journal Cell Metabolism researchers at the University of Copenhagen have discovered that this group of people with obesity can lose weight with the help of the medicine liraglutide, which is a modified form of the appetite-inhibiting hormone GLP-1 naturally secreted from the intestine when we eat.

'These people develop obesity because they are genetically programmed to do so. That is, they are struggling with what is probably the strongest human drive: the desire to eat and thus to survive. However, the appetite-inhibiting drug liraglutide has a positive effect on them. They feel less hungry and lose six per cent of their body weight within four months', says the the lead of the study, Associate Professor Signe Sørensen Torekov from the Department of Biomedical Sciences and the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research.

Receptor Confusion

In this study the researchers have examined 14 persons with obesity caused by pathogenic mutations in the so-called MC4R gene and 28 persons with obesity without the mutations. Both groups were treated with the medicine for four months; no changes were made to their diet and level of exercise in this period.

The individuals with this most common form of monogenic obesity lost 7 kg of their body weight compared to 6 kg for the people with common obesity.

'We are positively surprised to see that the treatment has a good effect on this group of people. Many researchers have believed that the function of the medicine was mainly to inhibit the appetite by stimulating this specific appetite receptor in the brain which does not work in this particular group of people with obesity. However, our study shows that the medicine still has an appetite-inhibiting effect and thus must affect the appetite in a different way', says Signe Sørensen Torekov.

Already Available

Medicine acting as an analogue to our natural GLP-1 hormone is already available, as it has been FDA and EMA licensed for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes. The new study thus makes it possible to treat the most common form of genetically caused obesity, where patients respond poorly to existing treatments.

'People who have suffered from obesity all their lives probably are not aware that it is caused by this mutation. It can therefore be a huge relief for many to learn why they have developed obesity and that there is actually a treatment that works', says first-author of the study, PhD Student Eva Winning Iepsen at the Department of Biomedical Sciences and the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Basic Metabolic Research.

She also points out that the medicine makes it easier for people with this monogenic form of obesity to control their blood sugar. The medicine can thus also have an effect on diabetes and pre-diabetes often seen in this particular group of individuals with genetically determined obesity.

As MC4R mutations cause obesity already in early childhood, the researchers hope the results can pave the way for new studies on young people in the future. If they are able to prevent this condition before the young people reach adulthood, it will have a great positive effect on their health and perhaps also social stigmatization, the researchers believe.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Related Links

Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity - Vigorous Physical Activity

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity - Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Quiz on Obesity

Quiz on Obesity

"We are indeed much more than what we eat, but what we eat can nevertheless help us to be much more than what we are". - Adelle Davis There are thousands out there battling 'the bulge'. With childhood obesity on the rise ...

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

The BMI calculator helps you assess your weight indicating if it is normal or if you are underweight or overweight, based on your height.

Battle of the Bulge

Battle of the Bulge

The battle of bulge is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diabesity

Diabesity

With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

More News on:

Bariatric Surgery Obesity Bulimia Nervosa Body Mass Index Liposuction Battle of the Bulge Diabesity Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

21 Effects of Drinking Alcohol and How it Damages Your Body

21 Effects of Drinking Alcohol and How it Damages Your Body

Drinking alcohol in excess can cause serious health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, ...

 Why is Food Timing Important for Weight Loss?

Why is Food Timing Important for Weight Loss?

Nutrient timing is knowing when to eat specific nutrients to feel energetic, full and yet not gain ...

 Erenumab-aooe

Erenumab-aooe

Erenumab-aooe is a human monoclonal antibody approved by FDA in May 2018 to use as a subcutaneous ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...