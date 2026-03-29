New Hope for Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment

TOP INSIGHT

The late-stage pipeline for progressive #pulmonaryfibrosis is reaching a major turning point.

With dual-action #antifibrotics and novel mechanisms like PDE4B inhibition and LPA1 antagonism entering the fold, the focus is shifting from simply slowing decline to improving #lungfunction.

#LungDisease #MedicalInnovation #PharmaNews #LungHealth #GlobalData #LungFibrosis