New Hope for Brain Health With Natural Compounds

Natural Solution for Brain Health: Restoring Guanosine Triphosphate Levels



GEVAL Sensor: A New Avenue for Investigating GTP Levels

Scientists at UC Irvine have discovered a potential non-drug treatment that revitalizes aging brain cells and removes toxic protein buildup linked to Alzheimer's disease. ( )In a paper published recently in the journalthe UC Irvine team reports that a combination of naturally occurring compounds –(a form of vitamin B3) and(a green tea antioxidant) – can reinstate levels of, an essential energy molecule in brain cells.In tests on neurons in a dish, the treatment reversed age-related cellular deficits and improved the brain cells’ ability to clear damaging amyloid protein aggregates, an“As people age, their brains show a decline in neuronal energy levels, which limits the ability to remove unwanted proteins and damaged components,” said lead author Gregory Brewer, adjunct professor of biomedical engineering at UC Irvine.“We found that restoring energy levels helps neurons regain this critical cleanup function.”The researchers used a genetically encodedcalledto track live guanosine triphosphate levels in neurons from agedThey discovered that free GTP levels declined with age – particularly in mitochondria, the cells’ energy hubs – leading to impaired autophagy, the process by which cells eliminate damaged components.But when aged neurons were treated for just 24 hours with, GTP levels were restored to those typically seen in younger cells.This revival triggered a cascade of benefits: improved energy metabolism; activation of key GTPases involved in cellular trafficking, Rab7 and Arl8b; and efficient clearance of amyloid beta aggregates. Oxidative stress, another contributor to neurodegeneration, was also reduced.“This study highlights GTP as a previously underappreciated energy source driving vital brain functions,” Brewer said.“By supplementing the brain’s energy systems with compounds that are already available as dietary supplements, we may have a new path toward treating age-related cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease.”He cautioned, “More work is going to be required to find the best way to administer this treatment, since a recent clinical trial involving UC Irvine researchers showed thatbecause of inactivation in the bloodstream.”Source-Eurekalert