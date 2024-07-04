New Home-Use Identifies High Heart Attack Risk

Heart attacks often strike unexpectedly, many heart attack sufferers appear healthy and show no symptoms but have atherosclerosis, or fatty deposits in their coronary arteries. Our test can identify nearly two-thirds of people aged 50-64 with significant coronary atherosclerosis, putting them at high risk for cardiovascular disease (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, the study utilizes data from the SCAPIS population study, which is based at the University of Gothenburg and sponsored primarily by the Swedish Heart Lung Foundation.
The home test consists of 14 questions that take five to eight minutes to answer. These questions relate to factors including age, gender, weight, waist circumference, smoking, high blood pressure, high blood fats, diabetes, and family history of cardiovascular disease.
According to the study, by combining information from the responses in a special algorithm, the home test can detect 65% of individuals at the highest risk of cardiovascular disease.
“The results show that our home test is as accurate as a clinic examination using blood tests and blood pressure measurements,” continues Professor Bergström. “If we can make the test widely available within healthcare, it can save lives and prevent suffering by helping us to identify those who are at high risk of heart attack or who are currently undertreated.”
Early warnings can save livesThe study is based on data from 25,000 individuals aged 50–64 included in SCAPIS. All participants had their coronary arteries examined using computed tomography, which provides an image of the degree of atherosclerosis.
Identifying people at risk before disease occurs is one of the main objectives of the Swedish Heart Lung Foundation’s focus on SCAPIS. As the foundation’s Secretary-General Kristina Sparreljung explains:
Reference:
