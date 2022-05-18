About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
New Hemophilia Drug Launched in India

by Hannah Joy on May 18, 2022 at 12:42 PM
New drug for treating hemophilia has been launched in India for the first time by global biopharmaceutical company Takeda Pharmaceutical.

A genetic condition that prevents blood from clotting, hemophilia causes bleeding for a long time after injury or surgery and painful swelling of the joints either after injury or even without injury.

World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress

World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress

World Hemophilia Day focus is to raise awareness and bring hemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders to the attention of policymakers.
In India, more than 1,36,000 people have been diagnosed with the disorder that causes lifelong bleeding, and has so far no known cure.

The prophylaxis treatment is named Adynovate and is an innovative extended half-life recombinant Factor VIII (rFVIII) treatment, using established technology (controlled PEGylation), for hemophilia A patients.

Adynovate in combination with MYPKFIT, is the first and only FDA approved application that offers personalized and interactive prophylaxis treatment

option that enables both healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients in real-time monitoring, the company said in a statement.
World Hemophilia Day 2021: “Adapting to Change & Sustaining Care in a New World”

World Hemophilia Day 2021: “Adapting to Change & Sustaining Care in a New World”

World Hemophilia Day is celebrated on 17th April every year. It aims to generate awareness about hemophilia. This year's focus is on adapting to change and sustaining care in a new world in the wake of COVID-19.
Alerts are sent to patients on prophylaxis when their estimated factor VIII levels are low, and reminds them when their infusions are due, thereby providing excellent prophylactic coverage.

The drug is available in India post all necessary clinical trials, the company said, adding it has also taken requisite approvals including from Indian regulatory bodies such as the DCGI, and the CDSCO.

"Individuals with severe hemophilia have recurrent hemarthrosis - fragmentation of joint cartilage, bone destruction, and crippling, which can be effectively reduced through prophylaxis as opposed to on-demand therapy," Dr. Sandeep Arora, Head of Medical Affairs and Patient Services, Takeda India, in a statement.

Adynovate has demonstrated "favorable safety and efficacy results that offer effective bleed resolution, better joint health, and almost zero spontaneous bleeds in majority", he added.



Source: IANS
World Hemophilia Day – Reaching Out

World Hemophilia Day – Reaching Out

World Hemophilia Day is observed worldwide on the 17th April to raise awareness about this little known inherited bleeding disorder and to ensure every patient is diagnosed and treated, and achieve the goal of 'Treatment for All.'
World Hemophilia Day – Sharing Knowledge Makes Us Stronger

World Hemophilia Day – Sharing Knowledge Makes Us Stronger

World Hemophilia Day is to be celebrated on 17th April with the theme that says "Sharing Knowledge Makes Us Stronger".
