New Health App for Google Users

Google might launch a new Health app soon for its users to manage all the medical records of a person like Apple's health app, allowing the cumulation and sharing of such health data with others.



As pointed out in a report by 91mobiles, the information comes through a leaked screenshot of the Google app under work that mentions "a unified view of your health". The data is pulled from the person's visits to the doctors, labs and more such healthcare facilities.

This type of health data accumulation is helpful for those who require regular visits to hospitals or other healthcare facilities. It will also people to share their complete medical record with their doctors for utmost clarity on their health patterns.



Tipster Ishan Agarwal reveals that the app is in the early stages of development as of now. Though it is being tested for several new features, it is not clear when the app will come for use.



Once Google rolls out the app across various platforms like android and iOS, it will build on its Google Fit app for the health-oriented offerings in the company's software portfolio.



This new health app will be competition to Apple's Health app, which is bolstered much by the hardware that Apple makes, like Apple Watch. If Android-based wearables or other health monitoring devices help Google achieve a similar ecosystem with the app is yet to be seen.







To get started with the app, users will have to link their online accounts from places where they have received their healthcare. The app will then source the health data of the user from these establishments and help in displaying it to the user on their phone.