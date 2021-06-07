by Dr Jayashree on  July 6, 2021 at 11:04 AM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Health App for Google Users
Google might launch a new Health app soon for its users to manage all the medical records of a person like Apple's health app, allowing the cumulation and sharing of such health data with others.

As pointed out in a report by 91mobiles, the information comes through a leaked screenshot of the Google app under work that mentions "a unified view of your health". The data is pulled from the person's visits to the doctors, labs and more such healthcare facilities.

To get started with the app, users will have to link their online accounts from places where they have received their healthcare. The app will then source the health data of the user from these establishments and help in displaying it to the user on their phone.


This type of health data accumulation is helpful for those who require regular visits to hospitals or other healthcare facilities. It will also people to share their complete medical record with their doctors for utmost clarity on their health patterns.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal reveals that the app is in the early stages of development as of now. Though it is being tested for several new features, it is not clear when the app will come for use.

Once Google rolls out the app across various platforms like android and iOS, it will build on its Google Fit app for the health-oriented offerings in the company's software portfolio.

This new health app will be competition to Apple's Health app, which is bolstered much by the hardware that Apple makes, like Apple Watch. If Android-based wearables or other health monitoring devices help Google achieve a similar ecosystem with the app is yet to be seen.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Top 7 Benefits of Using Fitness Apps
Mobile fitness apps have made fitness routines more accessible. These apps allow you to set goals and make lifestyle modifications too. Read the article to learn more about the advantages and disadvantages of fitness apps.
READ MORE
Mobile Health Apps Linked to Improved Health and Economic Outcomes
Researchers find mobile health apps improve health and economic outcomes for diabetic patients.
READ MORE
Mental Health App Assessment Tool Developed
Researchers have collaborated to develop an online assessment tool , to help patients and providers make more informed decisions about choosing and using a mental health app.
READ MORE
Young US Citizens are Not Using Health Apps: Online Survey
Researchers from New York University's Langone Medical Center found that health apps are a new fad among US citizens, especially youngsters.
READ MORE
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

More News on:

Health Insurance - India