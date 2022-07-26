New Guidelines to Treat Depression in Pregnant Women

Advertisement

What does this mean for clinicians?

ask patients about their well-being as part of usual care,

consider not using a standardized tool with a cut-off score to screen every patient,

remain vigilant for depression, and

use clinical judgment to decide on further steps.

However, there is little evidence that universal screening for depression using a standard questionnaire and cut-off score improves longer-term outcomes for these patients, indicating more research is needed."We were disappointed to find insufficient evidence of benefit to universal screening with a questionnaire and cut-off score; rather, it's best for primary care clinicians to focus on asking patients about their well-being at visits," says Dr. Lang. "The emphasis is on an individualized rather than one-size-fits-all approach."In creating the guideline, the task force engaged patients to understand their values and preferences around screening to inform recommendations. Participants felt strongly that a discussion about depression with their health care provider during pregnancy and the postpartum period is critical.The guideline is aimed at healthcare providers in Canada, including physicians, nurses, midwives and other healthcare professionals who interface with pregnant and postpartum patients. It replaces the previous guideline from the task force, published in 2013.The guideline applies to pregnant and postpartum people in the first year after delivery. It does not apply to pregnant or postpartum people with a history of depression or who are being assessed or treated for other mental disorders.Clinicians should:"Given the health implications of depression during pregnancy and the postpartum period, it's essential to check in with people about how they're feeling," says task force member Dr. Emily McDonald, associate professor, at McGill University and a physician at McGill University Health Centre."If clinicians are uncertain about how to start the conversation, they could refer to questionnaires for discussion prompts, which is different than formal screening that would use a cut-off score to determine next steps."As the practice of screening varies in Canada, with several provinces and territories recommending screening using a standardized tool, updated guidance was needed."Jurisdictions that employ formal screening may wish to reconsider this practice given the very uncertain evidence of benefit," says task force member Dr. Brenda Wilson, a public health physician and professor at Memorial University, St. John's, Newfoundland, and task force co-chair."What's essential is clinical vigilance for depression as part of usual care, as engaging in practices with no proven benefit can take away from other health issues."Source: Eurekalert