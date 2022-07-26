About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Guidelines to Treat Depression in Pregnant Women

by Hannah Joy on July 26, 2022 at 1:36 AM
Font : A-A+

New Guidelines to Treat Depression in Pregnant Women

A screening tool is used to detect depression in pregnant and postpartum women. However, a new guideline recommends clinicians to ask patients about their well-being as part of usual care.

The new guideline was from the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care and was published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).

Depression During Pregnancy may Increase Offspring’s Risk of Mental Health Issues

Depression During Pregnancy may Increase Offspring’s Risk of Mental Health Issues


Children born to mothers who struggled with depression during pregnancy also have a slightly increased risk of depression.
Advertisement


"Depression in pregnant and postpartum people is devastating, with a massive burden for families, and it's critical to detect it," says Dr. Eddy Lang, an emergency physician and professor at the Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary and chair of the task force's pregnancy and postpartum working group.

However, there is little evidence that universal screening for depression using a standard questionnaire and cut-off score improves longer-term outcomes for these patients, indicating more research is needed.
One Out of 10 Women Experience Depression During Pregnancy

One Out of 10 Women Experience Depression During Pregnancy


Researchers from University of Carolina found that women who have suffered eating disorders carry a greater risk of depression during pregnancy.
Advertisement

"We were disappointed to find insufficient evidence of benefit to universal screening with a questionnaire and cut-off score; rather, it's best for primary care clinicians to focus on asking patients about their well-being at visits," says Dr. Lang. "The emphasis is on an individualized rather than one-size-fits-all approach."

In creating the guideline, the task force engaged patients to understand their values and preferences around screening to inform recommendations. Participants felt strongly that a discussion about depression with their health care provider during pregnancy and the postpartum period is critical.

The guideline is aimed at healthcare providers in Canada, including physicians, nurses, midwives and other healthcare professionals who interface with pregnant and postpartum patients. It replaces the previous guideline from the task force, published in 2013.

The guideline applies to pregnant and postpartum people in the first year after delivery. It does not apply to pregnant or postpartum people with a history of depression or who are being assessed or treated for other mental disorders.

What does this mean for clinicians?

Clinicians should:
  • ask patients about their well-being as part of usual care,
  • consider not using a standardized tool with a cut-off score to screen every patient,
  • remain vigilant for depression, and
  • use clinical judgment to decide on further steps.
"Given the health implications of depression during pregnancy and the postpartum period, it's essential to check in with people about how they're feeling," says task force member Dr. Emily McDonald, associate professor, at McGill University and a physician at McGill University Health Centre.

"If clinicians are uncertain about how to start the conversation, they could refer to questionnaires for discussion prompts, which is different than formal screening that would use a cut-off score to determine next steps."

As the practice of screening varies in Canada, with several provinces and territories recommending screening using a standardized tool, updated guidance was needed.

"Jurisdictions that employ formal screening may wish to reconsider this practice given the very uncertain evidence of benefit," says task force member Dr. Brenda Wilson, a public health physician and professor at Memorial University, St. John's, Newfoundland, and task force co-chair.

"What's essential is clinical vigilance for depression as part of usual care, as engaging in practices with no proven benefit can take away from other health issues."



Source: Eurekalert
Severity Of Mother’s Depression During Pregnancy Causes Autism And ADHD

Severity Of Mother’s Depression During Pregnancy Causes Autism And ADHD


Exposure to antidepressant drugs during pregnancy does not increase the risk for autism and ADHD. It's the severity of mother's depression that increases the risk.
Advertisement

Children of Depressed Mothers Face a Higher Risk of Asthma

Children of Depressed Mothers Face a Higher Risk of Asthma


Pregnant mothers who suffered from clinically significant distress such as anxiety or depression are more likely to have children with asthma, reports a new study.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
International Self-Care Day 2022 -'Promise To Practice Self-Care'
International Self-Care Day 2022 -'Promise To Practice Self-Care'
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
View all
Recommended Reading
Andropause / Male MenopauseAndropause / Male Menopause
Anemia in PregnancyAnemia in Pregnancy
BereavementBereavement
Breech Presentation and DeliveryBreech Presentation and Delivery
DepressionDepression
Diet for Anemia in PregnancyDiet for Anemia in Pregnancy
Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In PregnancyIron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy
Pregnancy and ComplicationsPregnancy and Complications
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Adolescence Depression Depression Breech Presentation and Delivery Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Andropause / Male Menopause Pregnancy and Complications Bereavement Anemia in Pregnancy Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy 

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Blood Pressure Calculator Iron Intake Calculator Drug - Food Interactions Drug Side Effects Calculator Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Indian Medical Journals Hearing Loss Calculator Selfie Addiction Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close