New Guidelines for Recurrent Wheezing in Infants

Latest standardized diagnosis and treatment protocols can improve clinical outcomes of recurrent wheezing in infants.
Modern evidence-based guidelines now standardize the diagnosis and treatment of recurrent wheezing in infants and toddlers.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Evidence-based guideline for clinical practice in the diagnosis, treatment, management, and prevention of recurrent wheezing in infants and toddlers in China
Go to source) Published in Pediatric Investigation, these protocols address the challenges of managing airway narrowing in children under five. A multidisciplinary expert panel from the China Medical Education Association developed the systematic framework to fill a crucial gap in pediatric respiratory medicine.
The guidelines provide clear definitions and diagnostic steps, including FeNO (Fractional Exhaled Nitric Oxide) analysis and pathogen testing for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) or rhinovirus. By implementing a cyclic ‘Evaluation-Diagnosis-Treatment’ model, clinicians can improve therapeutic efficacy and long-term outcomes for pediatric patients facing multifactorial respiratory triggers.
Why Evidence-Based Pediatric Guidelines MatterLed by Professor Kunling Shen, a leading pediatric respiratory medicine expert from the National Center for Children’s Health, Beijing, and Professor Yunxiao Shang from the Shengjing Hospital of China Medical University, China, the guidelines aim to provide clinicians with standardized protocols to enhance diagnostic accuracy and therapeutic efficacy in managing pediatric patients with recurrent wheezing.
Explaining the rationale for developing these guidelines, Prof. Shen remarked, “Evidence-based guidelines are critical to effectively manage diseases, especially those with multifactorial etiologies, such as recurrent wheezing.”
“The establishment of guidelines can aid pediatricians in uniformly implementing therapeutic and preventive strategies and consequently improving the clinical outcomes of patients.”
Beyond Simple Physical Test, Advanced Tools Identify Cause and Severity of WheezingAs a first step toward developing guidelines, two important definitions were established. Recurrent wheezing was defined as three or more wheezing episodes, with each episode separated by a 7-day asymptomatic interval.
Meanwhile, infants and toddlers were defined as those aged between 29 days to 3 years. Next, definitions were provided for classifying recurrent wheezing, which were based on:
- The manifestation of symptoms (episodic viral wheezing, multiple trigger wheezing, and unclassified wheezing)
- Immunological responses (allergic wheezing and non-allergic wheezing)
- Age of onset (transient early wheezing, early-onset persistent wheezing, and late-onset wheezing)
- Severity (mild wheezing and severe wheezing)
- Laboratory tests (such as eosinophil count and allergen testing)
- Chest imaging
- Pulmonary function tests
- Fractional exhaled nitric oxide analysis (FeNO analysis)
What are the Common Viral Triggers for Pediatric Recurrent Wheezing?Viral infections are the most common reasons of recurrent wheezing in infants and toddlers. The guidelines also recommend testing for common respiratory pathogens, such as respiratory syncytial virus, rhinovirus, and human metapneumovirus.
In addition to viral pathogens, the guidelines emphasize the need for testing for infections due to bacteria such as Streptococcus pneumoniae and Haemophilus influenzae. Other recommended ancillary tests to diagnose recurrent wheezing include esophageal pH testing, bronchoscopy, swallow function assessment, and genetic testing.
The management of recurrent wheezing can also be improved through type 2 inflammatory disease testing, environmental assessment, nutritional assessment, and long-term follow-up plan establishment.
Experts Recommend Using Asthma Prediction Tools for Better Clinical OutcomesAccording to the proposed guidelines, managing recurrent wheezing is based on the principle of “Evaluation-Diagnosis-Treatment-Re-evaluation-Re-diagnosis.” The recommendations for the usage of immunomodulators, vitamin D, probiotics, LTRAs, and antihistamines as prophylactic agents are weak in the guidelines.
To predict the prognosis of recurrent asthma, asthma prediction tools and long-term pulmonary function assessments are strongly recommended.
Prof. Shang explains the application of these guidelines, “The lack of standard guidelines for managing recurrent wheezing in infants and toddlers has resulted in inconsistent implementation of therapeutic and preventive strategies, leading to poor quality of life.”
“The guidelines developed by us can provide a framework for improving the management of recurrent wheezing in infants and toddlers worldwide.”
Reference:
- Evidence-based guideline for clinical practice in the diagnosis, treatment, management, and prevention of recurrent wheezing in infants and toddlers in China - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ped4.70046)
Source-Eurekalert