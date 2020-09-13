New Guidelines For Post-COVID Care Issued

New guidelines to manage post-COVID have been issued by The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



The latest guidelines stressed on ayurvedic medicine, including the use of chyawanprash and AYUSH medicines, manage post-COVID conditions.

‘The Ministry recommended the use of immunity-boosting medicines like Ayush Kwath and Samshamani Vati daily, for effective recovery from post-COVID health conditions. ’





- People to strictly follow the general protocols, namely washing hands, wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and other respiratory hygiene.



- Professional work should be resume in a graded manner.



- Recovering persons must check their body temperatures and blood pressure regularly.



- People to look for signs like high-grade fever, unexplained chest pain, breathlessness, the onset of confusion, and focal weakness.



- Recovered patients to share their experiences about coronavirus recovery with friends and relatives and through social media. The sharing of experiences helps create public awareness, dispel myths and stigma.



- Mental health support for COVID-19 patients, if needed.



Source: Medindia The Health Ministry advised:- People to strictly follow the general protocols, namely washing hands, wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and other respiratory hygiene.- Professional work should be resume in a graded manner.- Recovering persons must check their body temperatures and blood pressure regularly.- People to look for signs like high-grade fever, unexplained chest pain, breathlessness, the onset of confusion, and focal weakness.- Recovered patients to share their experiences about coronavirus recovery with friends and relatives and through social media. The sharing of experiences helps create public awareness, dispel myths and stigma.- Mental health support for COVID-19 patients, if needed.Source: Medindia

a Ministry advisory said while listing yoga, pranayama, and daily walks among the other suggestions.