by Colleen Fleiss on  September 13, 2020 at 11:58 PM Coronavirus News
New Guidelines For Post-COVID Care Issued
New guidelines to manage post-COVID have been issued by The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The latest guidelines stressed on ayurvedic medicine, including the use of chyawanprash and AYUSH medicines, manage post-COVID conditions.

"In the clinical practice, chyawanprash is believed to be effective in post-recovery period," a Ministry advisory said while listing yoga, pranayama, and daily walks among the other suggestions.


The Health Ministry advised:

- People to strictly follow the general protocols, namely washing hands, wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and other respiratory hygiene.

- Professional work should be resume in a graded manner.

- Recovering persons must check their body temperatures and blood pressure regularly.

- People to look for signs like high-grade fever, unexplained chest pain, breathlessness, the onset of confusion, and focal weakness.

- Recovered patients to share their experiences about coronavirus recovery with friends and relatives and through social media. The sharing of experiences helps create public awareness, dispel myths and stigma.

- Mental health support for COVID-19 patients, if needed.

Source: Medindia

