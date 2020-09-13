New Guidelines For Post-COVID Care Issued

a Ministry advisory said while listing yoga, pranayama, and daily walks among the other suggestions.
‘The Ministry recommended the use of immunity-boosting medicines like Ayush Kwath and Samshamani Vati daily, for effective recovery from post-COVID health conditions. ’
The Health Ministry advised:
- People to strictly follow the general protocols, namely washing hands, wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and other respiratory hygiene.
- Professional work should be resume in a graded manner.
- Recovering persons must check their body temperatures and blood pressure regularly.
- People to look for signs like high-grade fever, unexplained chest pain, breathlessness, the onset of confusion, and focal weakness.
- Recovered patients to share their experiences about coronavirus recovery with friends and relatives and through social media. The sharing of experiences helps create public awareness, dispel myths and stigma.
- Mental health support for COVID-19 patients, if needed.
