medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

New Guide for Treating Vaping Lung Illness

by Hannah Joy on  November 11, 2019 at 11:10 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New tool has been developed to assist in the diagnosis and treatment of e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury (EVALI), as lung injuries from vaping continue to rise across the United States.
New Guide for Treating Vaping Lung Illness
New Guide for Treating Vaping Lung Illness

The diagnostic/treatment algorithm was developed by Rochester physicians and New York health leaders, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, complements and expands upon early guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for managing the condition. It was created by pulmonary and toxicology experts at the University of Rochester and the New York State Department of Health.

Show Full Article


"This illness has been vexing for physicians across the country and we continue to see people suffering from the dangerous effects of vaping," said Daniel Croft, M.D., M.P.H., pulmonologist at the University of Rochester Medical Center's Strong Memorial Hospital. "We expect the guide will help minimize missed diagnoses as cold and flu season ramps up."

"As the Department of Health continues our investigation into this ongoing outbreak of vaping-associated illnesses, we are in close contact with health care providers across the state and are pleased to provide them with a new tool to help with proper diagnoses," said Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, M.D., J.D. "We continue to urge New Yorkers to stop using vape products until the investigation is complete."

The nationwide epidemic began in the spring and to date, the CDC has charted more than 2,000 cases, including 40 deaths. The cause of the illness remains a mystery, though many patients used products containing THC, the psychoactive component in marijuana. Patients experience devastating lung injury, some requiring long hospitalizations and treatment in the intensive care unit, followed by a slow recovery.

"This is a practical and user-friendly algorithm for clinicians when they are evaluating EVALI. It provides a flow-chart for information-gathering, evaluation and treatment of patients who are experiencing this life-threatening condition," said Aleksandr Kalininskiy, M.D., a lead author with Christina Bach, M.D., at URMC.

Rochester physicians were first in the state to report unusual symptoms to the NYSDOH, and those early discussions led to an extensive and collaborative effort to track symptoms and identify appropriate testing, treatment and follow-up care. Data and samples of vaping materials from URMC's nearly 20 patients were shared with NYSDOH, and its poison control centers, for analysis.

The first cases identified at Strong Memorial date back to June, said Nicholas Nacca, M.D., medical toxicologist and emergency physician, when a colleague asked him to review a young man's "weird symptoms." Nacca discussed it with other toxicologists in a professional organization's online forum, where similar cases were shared, providing an early indication of the epidemic to come.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes

E- cigarettes, a new device to counter the disease burden of tobacco smoking.

Knowledge of E-Cigarettes Varies Among Physicians

Effectiveness of E-cigarettes as an alternative to cigarettes is questionable as there is very little research done to study health risks or benefits of E-cigarettes.

E-Cigarettes No Safer Alternative to Combustible Cigarettes

E-cigarettes are no way safer compared to combustible cigarettes. Vaping also predisposes the users to an increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular diseases.

Don't Treat E-cigarettes Like Cigarettes: Report

Cigarette might appear in the term e-cigarette but that is as far as their similarities extend, revealed study.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

More News on:

PneumoconiosisSilicosis

What's New on Medindia

Gas Bloat Syndrome

Kidney Stones during Pregnancy

Universal Diet Too Costly for 1.6 Billion People: Study
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive