New Guidance for Patients with IBD During the COVID-19 Pandemic

New study provides guidance on the management of patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) during the COVID-19 pandemic. The findings of the study are published in the journal Gastroenterology.



While the COVID-19 pandemic is a global health emergency, patients with IBD have particular concerns for their risk for infection and management of their medical therapies. This clinical practice update incorporates the emerging understanding of COVID-19 and summarizes available guidance for patients with IBD and the providers who take care of them.



Recommendations for gastroenterologists & their patients who have IBD:



‘Many patients with inflammatory bowel disease who develop COVID-19 should stop their medication ’

During this pandemic, patients with IBD should continue IBD therapies including scheduled infusions.

Having IBD does not appear to increase the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection or the development of COVID-19.

Instructions for patients with IBD who develop COVID-19 (fever, respiratory symptoms, digestive symptoms, etc.):

Stop thiopurines, methotrexate, tofacitinib.

Stop biological therapies (including anti-TNF, ustekinumab, vedolizumab).

Can restart therapies after complete resolution of COVID-19 symptoms. Patients should always speak with their health care team before stopping any medication.

Doctors should submit cases of IBD and confirmed COVID-19 to the SECURE-IBD registry at COVIDIBD.org.



