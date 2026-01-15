New Genomic Milestone Solved the Cause for Inherited Blindness

A novel genetic chapter reveals the causes of inherited vision loss in families worldwide.

One Family’s Data was the Key that Unlocked Blindness Genetics

Identifying the Hidden Causes of Blindness Across Continents

Genetic Testing is Changing the Future for Retinitis Pigmentosa Families

The innovation was made by researchers from Radboud university medical center and University of Basel.(The groundbreaking DNA formattingWhile 30–50% of RP cases lacked an apparent reason,. The paper was published in the journalThe discovery began with an American family of a father and eight children affected by blindness and other genetic conditions. “They came to us asking: what’s behind this? Is there one cause explaining all these conditions, or are multiple genes involved?” says lead researcher Susanne Roosing, molecular geneticist at Radboudumc..”The change occurs in a special gene, RNU4-2, which does not produce a protein but only RNA. RNA from such genes associate with proteins and other RNAs and the whole resulting complex assists in editing genetic information (splicing), a step required before a cell can make proteins.Other changes in RNU4-2 were recently linked to developmental disorders. The variant in the American family with RP, however, sits at a critical hinge point in the RNA. This disrupts a regulatory mechanism which apparently important for the retina, ultimately leading to blindness.Together with researchers Mathieu Quinodoz and Carlo Rivolta from the University of Basel and colleagues worldwide, the team launched a large-scale analysis of DNA from 5,000 patients whose genetic cause underlying RP was still unknown.They found,“This is a huge step forward”, says Kim Rodenburg, genetic researcher at Radboudumc. “We’ve not only identified a new cause of blindness, but we also show that DNA segments that don’t make proteins are still crucial. Non-coding genes have never been linked to inherited retinal diseases.”The American family that started this search is thrilled with the breakthrough. They never expected that research into their genes would help 66 other families. “They now know the source of their blindness,” Roosing explains..”.” Rodenburg: “We’ve learned that changes in these RNA genes can be just as impactful as changes in protein-coding genes. This is fundamental knowledge that broadens our understanding of hereditary diseases.”Source-Eurekalert