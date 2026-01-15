New Genomic Milestone Solved the Cause for Inherited Blindness

A novel genetic chapter reveals the causes of inherited vision loss in families worldwide.
A surprising genetic cause was revealed for a rare inherited blindness disease called Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) that contributes to tunnel vision in affected people. The innovation was made by researchers from Radboud university medical center and University of Basel.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
De novo and inherited dominant variants in U4 and U6 snRNA genes cause retinitis pigmentosa
Go to source)
The groundbreaking DNA formatting discovery pinpointed specific mutations (RNU4-2 mutations) in DNA segments that process genetic information.
While 30–50% of RP cases lacked an apparent reason, the research ultimately provides diagnostic clarity to dozens of families (67 specific families) globally, opening new avenues for clinical care and retinal treatments. The paper was published in the journal Nature Genetics.
TOP INSIGHT
Did You Know?
Unlocking the genome’s dark matter: Experts have solved a new genetic puzzle behind the rare #blindness disease, #Retinitis_Pigmentosa that leads to #tunnel_vision. This DNA breakthrough finally provides answers to numerous households for their mysterious sight loss. #genetics #blindness 3lowvision #ophthalmology #genetherapy
One Family’s Data was the Key that Unlocked Blindness GeneticsThe discovery began with an American family of a father and eight children affected by blindness and other genetic conditions. “They came to us asking: what’s behind this? Is there one cause explaining all these conditions, or are multiple genes involved?” says lead researcher Susanne Roosing, molecular geneticist at Radboudumc.
“We did not find a cause in a known RP gene. So, we analyzed the entire DNA of the parents and children. That explained the other conditions, but not the RP. We knew then we had to look for a new cause. A huge challenge, but eventually we found a variation in the gene RNU4-2.”
The change occurs in a special gene, RNU4-2, which does not produce a protein but only RNA. RNA from such genes associate with proteins and other RNAs and the whole resulting complex assists in editing genetic information (splicing), a step required before a cell can make proteins.
Other changes in RNU4-2 were recently linked to developmental disorders. The variant in the American family with RP, however, sits at a critical hinge point in the RNA. This disrupts a regulatory mechanism which apparently important for the retina, ultimately leading to blindness.
Identifying the Hidden Causes of Blindness Across ContinentsTogether with researchers Mathieu Quinodoz and Carlo Rivolta from the University of Basel and colleagues worldwide, the team launched a large-scale analysis of DNA from 5,000 patients whose genetic cause underlying RP was still unknown.
They found, in addition to changes in RNU4-2, four similar genes, providing a molecular diagnosis for 153 individuals from 67 families. These variants now explain about 1.4 percent of all unresolved RP cases worldwide.
“This is a huge step forward”, says Kim Rodenburg, genetic researcher at Radboudumc. “We’ve not only identified a new cause of blindness, but we also show that DNA segments that don’t make proteins are still crucial. Non-coding genes have never been linked to inherited retinal diseases.”
Genetic Testing is Changing the Future for Retinitis Pigmentosa FamiliesThe American family that started this search is thrilled with the breakthrough. They never expected that research into their genes would help 66 other families. “They now know the source of their blindness,” Roosing explains.
“And they can make informed choices, such as using preimplantation genetic testing to prevent passing the condition to their children. That’s incredibly valuable.”
“This breakthrough goes beyond these specific genetic variants causing RP. It shows that we should also look beyond protein-coding genes.” Rodenburg: “We’ve learned that changes in these RNA genes can be just as impactful as changes in protein-coding genes. This is fundamental knowledge that broadens our understanding of hereditary diseases.”
Reference:
- De novo and inherited dominant variants in U4 and U6 snRNA genes cause retinitis pigmentosa - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41588-025-02451-4)
Source-Eurekalert