by Colleen Fleiss on  November 12, 2020 at 11:39 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Genetic Target for Treating Endometriosis Discovered
A new, potential genetic target for treating an especially painful and invasive form of endometriosis has been discovered by Michigan State University researchers.

Their study published in Cell Reports, a scientific journal, could lead to better treatments for women suffering from severe forms of endometriosis, said Mike Wilson, a postdoctoral fellow in the MSU College of Human Medicine. Wilson and Jake Reske, a graduate student in the MSU Genetics and Genome Sciences Program, are first authors of the study.

Their research focused on a type of endometriosis that occurs in women who have a mutation in a gene called ARID1A, which is linked to the more invasive and painful form of the disease.


When ARID1A is mutated, so-called "super-enhancers," a part of the DNA that determines the function of cells, run wild, Reske said. This allows the cells that normally line the uterus to form deep implants outside the uterus and cause severe pelvic pain.

"There haven't been many successful nonhormonal therapies for this form of endometriosis that have made it to the bedside yet," Reske said.

In laboratory experiments, he and Wilson tested a drug that appeared to target the super-enhancers and stop the spread of endometriosis. Such a drug -- part of a new type of treatment called "epigenetic therapy" that controls how genes are expressed -- could be far more effective than current treatments, including surgery, hormone therapy and pain management.

"It can seriously impact women's quality of life and their ability to have a family and work," said Ronald Chandler, an assistant professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive biology, who supervised the study.

"It's not easy to treat, and it can become resistant to hormone therapy. The most clinically impactful thing we found is that targeting super-enhancers might be a new treatment for this deeply invasive form of the disease."

The drug they studied targeted a protein in cells called P300, suppressing the super-enhancers and offsetting the effects of the ARID1A mutation, Wilson said. The same type of treatment could be used to treat other forms on endometriosis, he said.

The researchers already are planning follow-up studies to find other drugs that could target P300, Wilson and Reske said.

The MSU team collaborated with Van Andel Institute researchers, providing them with tissue samples for VAI scientists to analyze with a machine called a next-generation sequencer.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Endometriosis
Endometriosis is a chronic painful disorder with endometrial tissue found at abnormal sites such as ovary and tubes. It causes pelvic pain and fertility issues.
READ MORE
Quiz on Endometriosis
Endometriosis is a condition that results in pain associated with menstrual cycle, sexual activity. It is also one of the causes of infertility. Test your knowledge on endometriosis by taking this ...
READ MORE
Doctors Suggest Ways to Decrease Obstetrical Complications in Endometriosis Patients
New study examines the effect of endometriosis on pregnancy and childbirth and suggested ways to reduce obstetrical complications in women with this condition.
READ MORE
Endometriosis: Diagnosis Could Avert Surgery
Transvaginal ultrasound (TVUS) was found to be beneficial in deep infiltrating endometriosis (DIE) and ovarian endometriosis diagnosis. Endometriosis, a chronic painful condition affects 10% of women globally.
READ MORE
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.
READ MORE
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Replacement Therapy can be likened to an ‘oasis in the desert’ for women in the throes of menopause.
READ MORE
Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility
Couples facing difficulty in getting pregnant could benefit from lifestyle changes. Serious medical factors might be beyond control, but lifestyle factors are choices, affecting fertility.
READ MORE
Pelvic Pain in Women
Painful pelvic region is a common complaint in females. What is pelvic pain -its causes and treatment with diagnostic test required to diagnose the underlying pathology.
READ MORE
Primary Amenorrhea
Amenorrhea is a menstrual disorder in women indicating absence of menses. Menstruation signals womanhood, the gift of procreation, re-creation, and regeneration.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

EndometriosisGenetics and Stem CellsPrimary AmenorrheaHormone Replacement TherapyPelvic Pain in WomenChristianson SyndromeLifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility