About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Genetic Eye Disease, Macular Dystrophy Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on June 9, 2022 at 11:18 PM
Font : A-A+

New Genetic Eye Disease, Macular Dystrophy Discovered

Macular dystrophy, the new genetic disease that affects the macula, a small part of the light-sensing retina needed for sharp, central vision, has been discovered by National Eye Institute (NEI) researchers.

For example, patients with Sorsby Fundus Dystrophy, a genetic eye disease specifically linked to TIMP3 variants, usually develop symptoms in adulthood. They often have sudden changes in visual acuity due to choroidal neovascularization- new, abnormal blood vessels that grow under the retina, leaking fluid and affecting vision.

Quiz on Genetic Disorders

Quiz on Genetic Disorders


genetic mutations and these mutations may be small, affecting just one gene or affecting entire chromosomes. Such mutations may develop spontaneously or they may be inherited from either parent. The consequences of such genetic disorders can vary greatly and very often the extent to which a genetic condition affects the person will be influenced by environmental factors as well. Test your knowledg
Advertisement


TIMP3 is a protein that helps regulate retinal blood flow and is secreted from the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE), a layer of tissue that nourishes and supports the retina's light-sensing photoreceptors. All TIMP3 gene mutations reported are in the mature protein after it has been "cut" from RPE cells in a process called cleavage.

"We found it surprising that two patients had TIMP3 variants not in the mature protein, but in the short signal sequence the gene uses to 'cut' the protein from the cells. We showed these variants prevent cleavage, causing the protein to be stuck in the cell, likely leading to retinal pigment epithelium toxicity," said Bin Guan, Ph.D., lead author.
Anatomy of the Eye - Animation

Anatomy of the Eye - Animation


Interactive section of Medindia gives details regarding anatomy of the Eye
Advertisement

The research team followed these findings with clinical evaluations and genetic testing of family members to verify that the two new TIMP3 variants are connected to this atypical maculopathy.

Macular Dystrophy: The New Genetic Disease

"Affected individuals had scotomas, or blind spots, and changes in their maculas indicative of disease, but, for now, they have preserved central vision and no choroidal neovascularization, unlike typical Sorsby Fundus Dystrophy", said Cathy Cukras, M.D., Ph.D., a Lasker tenure-track investigator and medical retina specialist who clinically evaluated the patients.

NEI's Ophthalmic Genomics Laboratory gathers and manages specimens and diagnostic data from patients who have been recruited into multiple studies within the NEI clinical program to facilitate research of rare eye diseases, including Sorsby Fundus Dystrophy.

"Discovering novel disease mechanisms, even in known genes like TIMP3, may help patients that have been looking for the correct diagnosis, and will hopefully lead to new therapies for them," said Rob Hufnagel, M.D., Ph.D., senior author and director of the Ophthalmic Genomics Laboratory at NEI.

Source: Eurekalert
Eye Allergies

Eye Allergies


Eye allergy or ocular allergy or allergic conjunctivitis occurs when allergens cause redness, itchiness, and watery eyes, among others. There are 5 types of allergic conjunctivitis.
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Brain Tumor Day 2022: It Should Not Be Neglected
World Brain Tumor Day 2022: It Should Not Be Neglected
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox
World Food Safety Day 2022 -
World Food Safety Day 2022 - "Safer Food, Better Health"
View all
Recommended Reading
Allergy Eye DropsAllergy Eye Drops
Christianson SyndromeChristianson Syndrome
Floppy Iris Syndrome Floppy Iris Syndrome
Nervous Tic Nervous Tic
Routine Eye ExaminationRoutine Eye Examination
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Nervous Tic Genetics and Stem Cells Eye Vision LASIK Surgery Facts Allergy Eye Drops Routine Eye Examination Quiz On Eye Donation Floppy Iris Syndrome Christianson Syndrome 

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India Diaphragmatic Hernia Drug Side Effects Calculator Iron Intake Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine) Drug - Food Interactions Accident and Trauma Care The Essence of Yoga Drug Interaction Checker Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close