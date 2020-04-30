New Gene variations Associated With Childhood Speech Disorder

"Eight of the nine genes are critical in a process which turns specific language genes "on" or "off" by binding to nearby DNA," Professor Morgan said."We found these eight genes are activated in the developing brain. This suggests there is at least one genetic network for apraxia, all with a similar function and expression pattern in the brain."Professor Morgan said the new genetic findings would help neuroscientists and speech pathologists develop more targeted treatments for children."Apraxia is a distinctive, socially debilitating clinical disorder, and understanding its molecular basis is the first step towards identifying precision therapy approaches," she said.Children with apraxia fail to learn to speak clearly and combine sounds properly. The timing and sequencing of their words are also affected."Kids with apraxia typically have problems developing speech from infancy, with a history of poor feeding, limited babbling, delayed onset of first words, and highly unintelligible speech into the preschool years. Diagnosis is usually made when they are around age three," Professor Morgan said.Source: Eurekalert