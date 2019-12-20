medindia

New Gene Variant Linked to Male Infertility

by Iswarya on  December 20, 2019 at 1:09 PM Men´s Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New gene has been identified that may be responsible for male infertility in a breakthrough study that may lead to treatment for the growing number of men with low sperm counts. The findings of the study are published in the American Journal of Human Genetics.
New Gene Variant Linked to Male Infertility
New Gene Variant Linked to Male Infertility

At least one in five cases of infertility remains unexplained. Male factors contribute to about half of these cases, and, much of the time, men lack a specific causal diagnosis for their infertility.

Show Full Article


Researchers estimate that genetics could explain up to 50 percent of these cases, but many of the genes involved in male infertility remain unknown. A new study led by investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital identifies a genetic abnormality that may be at fault. Investigators have found that a genetic rearrangement and variants affecting a gene known as SYCP2 are associated with low sperm count and report the first cases implicating the gene in four men with infertility.

"We hope that our evidence will contribute to this gene being in panels for diagnosis of male infertility," said corresponding author Cynthia Morton, Ph.D., a medical geneticist at the Brigham. "Infertility is a big problem for young people, and 40 to 72 percent of men lack a diagnosis. This means that we have a lot of genes finding to do. My lab has a longstanding interest in studying individuals who have a balanced chromosome rearrangement where two chromosome segments swap places. In this case, it led us to an important discovery."

Morton, former graduate student and first author Samantha Schilit, Ph.D., and colleagues from Harvard Medical School and Wesleyan University began the work that would lead them to SYCP2 when a physician referred a case to them. Known as DGAP230, the subject was studied as part of the Developmental Genome Anatomy Project (DGAP), an initiative Morton began in 1999 to understand the genetic basis of birth defects and underlying molecular basis of development. By age 28, DGAP230 had a two-year history of infertility and severely low sperm count. By analyzing his chromosomes, Schilit, Morton, and colleagues found that the subject had a balanced chromosomal rearrangement on chromosomes 20 and 22. The team discovered that this genetic abnormality led to a 20-fold increase in the activity of SYCP2. Through a series of elegant experiments involving yeast and cellular models, the researchers went about analyzing the impact of this change in SYCP2 activity.

"Balanced chromosomal rearrangements in infertile men are rarely followed up beyond reporting risk for segregation of unbalanced gametes, which can lead to recurrent miscarriage. This work shows that a chromosomal rearrangement may also disrupt or dysregulate genes important infertility, and therefore should be considered," said Schilit.

In addition, the researchers looked for other cases of SYCP2 contributing to male infertility. To do so, they collaborated with investigators at the University of Münster, who had enrolled men with infertility in a separate study. The team's search revealed three men with loss-of-function variants in SYCP2. Disruptions in SYCP2 were far more frequent among men with infertility than in the general population.

Morton notes that while the discoveries about SYCP2 may help inform diagnosis, implications for treatment remain to be determined. "A diagnosis can be therapeutic in itself even if there isn't something that can be done to correct it. It ends the search for the underlying issue and opens the door for enrolling in clinical trials," said Morton. "And I believe there is a good reason to be optimistic; we now have better tools for discovery and can begin on the path toward therapy."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief introduction to infertility and reproduction

Prevalence of Male Infertility is 50%, Say Andrologists at Rutgers

Fifty percent the couples with infertility have a malefactor say Andrologists. The variety of areas concerned with male reproductive health, that andrologists look for include urology, endocrinology, surgery, and genetics.

Male Infertility and Its Treatment Now Easily Identified

Male infertility can now take a shorter duration than the conventional trial and error method, which consumes more than a year to identify male infertility. This method is revolutionary and could change the course of treatment.

New Link to Male Infertility Found

Undiagnosed sexually transmitted chlamydia infection on men may be linked to loss of fertility among men.

Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination is a medical procedure usually used to treat infertility. In this procedure, sperm is placed into a female''s vagina, uterus or fallopian tubes by artificial means.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Egg Donation

The term ‘Egg Donation’ is commonly used to refer to the contribution of her eggs by a woman to another, who is incapable of producing her own.

Genetic Counseling

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Genetic counseling

Genetics of Male Infertility

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the Genetics of Male Infertility

Infertility

Infertility is a condition wherein couples fail to achieve pregnancy or if the woman has been unable to carry a pregnancy that results in a live birth.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Polycystic ovarian syndrome is the most common hormonal disorder among women of reproductive age and can cause infertility.

Vaginitis

Vaginal infection or vaginitis occurs due to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast or trichomoniasis and is aggravated by chemicals, like soap and deodorants

More News on:

DNA Finger PrintingGenetic CounselingGenetics of Male InfertilityIn Vitro Fertilization (IVF)InfertilityVaginitisEgg DonationArtificial InseminationPolycystic Ovarian SyndromeDilatation and Curettage
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Living with Pet Dogs during Childhood can Ward Off Future Mental Health Problems

Overeating - Not Lack of Exercise - Could be the Root Cause of Obesity

Art Lovers More Likely to Live Longer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive