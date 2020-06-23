by Iswarya on  June 23, 2020 at 12:04 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Five-minute Urine Test can Reveal How Healthy Your Diet Is
New urine test can see if your diet is right for you, and it takes just five minutes, according to a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Food.

Scientists at Imperial College London in collaboration with colleagues at Northwestern University, University of Illinois, and Murdoch University, analyzed levels of 46 different so-called metabolites in the urine of 1,848 people in the U.S.

Metabolites are considered to be an objective indicator of diet quality - and are produced as different foods are digested by the body, say the research team.


The work was funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health and Health Data Research UK.

Dr. Joram Posma, author of the research from Imperial's Department of Metabolism, Digestion, and Reproduction said: "Diet is a key contributor to human health and disease, though it is notoriously difficult to measure accurately because it relies on an individual's ability to recall what and how much they ate. For instance, asking people to track their diets through apps or diaries can often lead to inaccurate reports about what they really eat. This research reveals this technology can help provide in-depth information on the quality of a person's diet and whether it is the right type of diet for their individual biological make-up."

The findings revealed an association between 46 metabolites in urine and types of foods or nutrients in the diet. For instance, certain metabolites correlated with alcohol intake, while others were linked to intake of citrus fruit, fructose (fruit sugar), glucose and vitamin C. The team also found metabolites in the urine associated with dietary intake of red meats, other meats such as chicken, and nutrients such as calcium. Certain metabolites were also linked with health conditions - for instance, compounds found in urine such as formate and sodium (an indicator of salt intake) are linked with obesity and high blood pressure.

Professor Paul Elliott, study co-author and Chair in Epidemiology and Public Health Medicine at Imperial said: "Through careful measurement of people's diets and collection of their urine excreted over two 24-hour periods we were able to establish links between dietary inputs and urinary output of metabolites that may help improve understanding of how our diets affect health. Healthful diets have a different pattern of metabolites in the urine than those associated with worse health outcomes."

In a second study also published in Nature Food by the same Imperial team, in collaboration with Newcastle University, Aberystwyth University, and Murdoch University and funded by the National Institute for Health Research, the Medical Research Council and Health Data Research U.K., the team used this technology to develop a five-minute test to reveal that the mix of metabolites in urine varies from person to person.

The team says the technology, which produces an individual's urine 'fingerprint,' could enable people to receive healthy eating advice tailored to their individual biological make-up. This is known as "precision nutrition," and could provide health professionals with more specific information on the quality of a person's diet.

Dr. Isabel Garcia-Perez, author of the research also from Imperial's Department of Metabolism, Digestion, and Reproduction explained: "Our technology can provide crucial insights into how foods are processed by individuals in different ways - and can help health professionals such as dieticians provide dietary advice tailored to individual patients."

Dr. Garcia-Perez added that the team now plan to use the diet analysis technology on people at risk of cardiovascular disease.

The researchers say this urine 'fingerprint' can be used to develop an individual's personal score - called the Dietary Metabotype Score, or DMS.

In their experiments, the team asked 19 people to follow four different diets - ranging from very healthy (following 100 percent of World Health Organisation recommendations for a balanced diet), to unhealthy (following 25 percent WHO diet recommendations).

The team found that people who strictly followed the same diet had varied DMS scores.

The team's work also revealed that the higher a person's DMS score, the healthier their diet. A higher DMS score was also found to be associated with lower blood sugar, and a higher amount of energy excreted from the body in urine.

The team found the difference between high energy urine (i.e., high DMS score) and low energy urine (low DMS score) was equivalent to someone with a high DMS score losing an extra four calories a day, or 1,500 calories a year. The team calculate this could translate to a difference of 215g of body fat per year.

The next step is to investigate how a person's urine metabolite fingerprint may link to a person's risk of conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Professor Gary Frost, co-author of the research and Chair in Nutrition and Dietetics at Imperial, said: "These findings bring a new and more in-depth understanding of how our bodies process and use food at the molecular level. The research brings into question whether we should re-write food tables to incorporate these new metabolites that have biological effects in the body."

Professor John Mathers, the co-author of research and Director of the Human Nutrition Research Centre at Newcastle University, said: "We show here how different people metabolize the same foods in highly individual ways. This has implications for understanding the development of nutrition-related diseases and for more personalized dietary advice to improve public health."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Low Calorie Diet
Low calorie meals or diet include foods that are high on nutritional content and yet have fewer calories. Updated information about low calorie diet or low calorie foods and its health benefits.
READ MORE
Low Carbohydrate Diet
A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.
READ MORE
Low Salt Diet for Good Health
Salt is substance existing in water as well as in foods. The article discusses the major risks involved in taking excessive salt intake, along with proposed benefits after reduction.
READ MORE
Benefits of a Vegan Diet for Fighting Cancer
A vegan diet consisting of fruits, vegetables and other plant-based food sources has been shown to help prevent and fight many types of cancer.
READ MORE
Atkins Diet
Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.
READ MORE
Negative Calorie Diet
The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.
READ MORE
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.
READ MORE
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
READ MORE
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.
READ MORE
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.
READ MORE
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

Diet PillsLow Carbohydrate DietAtkins DietThe Cabbage DietSouth Beach DietNegative Calorie DietBulimia NervosaUrinary Stones In ChildrenUndescended TesticlesVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children