New Findings for Children With Autism: To Ease Off Pain

"Research has shown gastrointestinal issues are associated with an increased stress response as well as aggression and irritability in some children with autism," said Brad Ferguson, an assistant research professor. "This likely happens because some kids with autism are unable to verbally communicate their gastrointestinal discomfort as well as how they feel in general, which can be extremely frustrating. The goal of our research is to find out what factors are associated with gastrointestinal problems in individuals with autism so we can design treatments to help these individuals feel better."In the study, Ferguson and his team examined the health data of more than 620 patients with autism under the age of 18 who had experience on gastrointestinal issues. Subsequently, the team examined the relationship between those problems and internalized symptoms such as anxiety, depression, stress, and social dissociation.Ferguson explained that these findings provide additional evidence for the importance of the "gut-brain axis" or the connection between the brain and the gut in children with autism.Ferguson said, "Stress signals from the brain can alter the release of neurotransmitters like serotonin and norepinephrine in the gut which control gastrointestinal motility, or the movement of stool through the intestines. Stress also impacts the balance of bacteria living in the gut, called the microbiota, which can alter gastrointestinal functioning." He also mentioned, "The gut then sends signals back to the brain, and that can, in turn, lead to feelings of anxiety, depression and social withdrawal. The cycle then repeats, so novel treatments addressing signals from both the brain and the gut may provide the most benefit for some kids with gastrointestinal disorders and autism."He mentioned that an interdisciplinary team of specialists or experts is needed to help solve this complex problem and develop treatments going forward.Ferguson collaborates with David Beversdorf, a neurologist, who also studied gastrointestinal problems in individuals with autism. In a recent study, Beversdorf helped to identify specific RNA biomarkers linked with gastrointestinal issues in children with autism.Ferguson told, "Interestingly, the study from Beversdorf and colleagues found relationships between microRNA that are related to anxiety behavior following prolonged stress as well as depression and gastrointestinal disturbance, providing some converging evidence with our behavioral findings."Now, Ferguson and Beversdorf are working together to determine the effects of a stress-reducing medication on gastrointestinal issues in a clinical trial. He explained that some treatments might work for some children with autism but it may not work for all.He told, "Our team uses a biomarker-based approach to find what markers in the body are common in those who respond favorably to certain treatments." He further informed, "Our goal is to eventually develop a quick test that tells us which treatment is likely to work for which subgroups of patients based on their unique biomarker signature, including markers of stress, composition of gut bacteria, genetics, co-occurring psychological disorders, or a combination thereof. This way, we can provide the right treatments to the right patients at the right time."These results suggest that gastrointestinal issues are increasing the severity of symptoms in children with autism.Source: Medindia