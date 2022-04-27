About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
New Findings for Children With Autism: To Ease Off Pain

by Kesavan K.E.T. on April 27, 2022 at 9:11 PM
New Findings for Children With Autism: To Ease Off Pain

Growing evidence suggests that children with autism spectrum disorder may experience high rates of gastrointestinal issues. However, despite this evidence, the causal relationship between autism and gut health has not been fully established. This research was recently published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders.

Research has shown that children with autism tend to experience gastrointestinal issues (such as constipation and stomach pain) at a higher rate than their neurotypical peers. Some also experience other internalizing symptoms at the same time, including stress, anxiety, depression, and social withdrawal. It has been suggested that these issues may be caused by a disruption in neural connections in the gut-brain axis. This was the first study that examined the causal relationship between gastrointestinal symptoms and internalizing symptoms.

Outlook of the Study

A University of Missouri study has found a "bi-directional" relationship between gastrointestinal issues and internalized symptoms in children with autism — meaning that the symptoms seem to be impacting each other simultaneously. This discovery could influence future precision medicine research aimed at developing personalized treatments to ease pain for individuals with autism experiencing gastrointestinal issues.

"Research has shown gastrointestinal issues are associated with an increased stress response as well as aggression and irritability in some children with autism," said Brad Ferguson, an assistant research professor. "This likely happens because some kids with autism are unable to verbally communicate their gastrointestinal discomfort as well as how they feel in general, which can be extremely frustrating. The goal of our research is to find out what factors are associated with gastrointestinal problems in individuals with autism so we can design treatments to help these individuals feel better."
In the study, Ferguson and his team examined the health data of more than 620 patients with autism under the age of 18 who had experience on gastrointestinal issues. Subsequently, the team examined the relationship between those problems and internalized symptoms such as anxiety, depression, stress, and social dissociation.

Results of the Study

Ferguson explained that these findings provide additional evidence for the importance of the "gut-brain axis" or the connection between the brain and the gut in children with autism.

Ferguson said, "Stress signals from the brain can alter the release of neurotransmitters like serotonin and norepinephrine in the gut which control gastrointestinal motility, or the movement of stool through the intestines. Stress also impacts the balance of bacteria living in the gut, called the microbiota, which can alter gastrointestinal functioning." He also mentioned, "The gut then sends signals back to the brain, and that can, in turn, lead to feelings of anxiety, depression and social withdrawal. The cycle then repeats, so novel treatments addressing signals from both the brain and the gut may provide the most benefit for some kids with gastrointestinal disorders and autism."

He mentioned that an interdisciplinary team of specialists or experts is needed to help solve this complex problem and develop treatments going forward.

Ferguson collaborates with David Beversdorf, a neurologist, who also studied gastrointestinal problems in individuals with autism. In a recent study, Beversdorf helped to identify specific RNA biomarkers linked with gastrointestinal issues in children with autism.

Ferguson told, "Interestingly, the study from Beversdorf and colleagues found relationships between microRNA that are related to anxiety behavior following prolonged stress as well as depression and gastrointestinal disturbance, providing some converging evidence with our behavioral findings."

Future of this Research

Now, Ferguson and Beversdorf are working together to determine the effects of a stress-reducing medication on gastrointestinal issues in a clinical trial. He explained that some treatments might work for some children with autism but it may not work for all.

He told, "Our team uses a biomarker-based approach to find what markers in the body are common in those who respond favorably to certain treatments." He further informed, "Our goal is to eventually develop a quick test that tells us which treatment is likely to work for which subgroups of patients based on their unique biomarker signature, including markers of stress, composition of gut bacteria, genetics, co-occurring psychological disorders, or a combination thereof. This way, we can provide the right treatments to the right patients at the right time."

These results suggest that gastrointestinal issues are increasing the severity of symptoms in children with autism.

Source: Medindia
