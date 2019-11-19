medindia

New Facial Analysis Method Detects Genetic Syndromes

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 19, 2019 at 12:13 AM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A novel method to optimize facial analysis that enables reconstructing the face in 3D from 2D photographs allows early identification of genetic syndromes, presented new study.
New Facial Analysis Method Detects Genetic Syndromes
New Facial Analysis Method Detects Genetic Syndromes

Each year, over a million children are born with a genetic disease. Although about half of genetic syndromes present facial dysmorphology, abnormal facial features are often subtle at birth and their identification by paediatricians can prove challenging. Delays and errors in diagnosis have a significant impact on mortality and morbidity associated with genetic syndromes.

Show Full Article


By way of example, the average accuracy in the detection of one of the most studied genetic syndromes, Down syndrome, by a trained paediatrician is as low as 64% in the US, and so methods for the early detection of genetic syndromes become very important.

Araceli Morales, Gemma Piella and Federico Sukno, members of the SIMBIOsys research group and of the Cognitive Media Technologies of the Department of Information and Communication Technologies (DTIC) at UPF, together with researchers from the University of Washington (USA) are the authors of this work published on 7 October in the online edition of Lecture Notes in Computer Science.

The article describes the new optimization method to perform 3D facial reconstructions of the shape of children's faces from uncalibrated 2D photographs using a new statistical model.

First, for each 2D photo, the new method estimates the camera pose using a statistical model and a set of 2D facial landmarks. Secondly, the method calculates the camera pose and the parameters of the statistical model by minimizing the distance between the projection of the estimated 3D face in the image plane of each camera and the observed 2D face geometry.

"Using reconstructed 3D faces, we automatically extract a set of 3D geometric and appearance descriptors and we use them to train a classifier to identify facial dysmorphology associated with genetic syndromes", explains Araceli Morales, first author of the article who is working on this research for her doctoral thesis which is being supervised by Federico Sukno.

The face reconstruction method on 3D photographs was evaluated in 54 subjects (age range 0-3 years), and "our classifier identified genetic syndromes in reconstructed 3D faces from 2D photographs with 100% sensitivity and a specificity of 92.11%", the authors explain in their article.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Down Syndrome

Down Syndrome is a congenital disorder among children commonly born to older mothers. The condition is also known as 'Up syndrome' because of the cheerful persona of the Down children.

Test your Knowledge on Down Syndrome

Down syndrome also known as Trisomy 21 is a genetic disorder caused by the presence of a third copy of chromosome 21. Down syndrome leads to impairments in cognitive ability and physical growth of the ...

Malaria Drug to Alleviate Hearing Loss in Genetic Disorders

Classic anti-malarial drug can help sensory cells of the inner ear recognize and transport an essential protein to specialized membranes using established pathways within the cell.

Lipids Play Important Role in Heart Diseases, Hepatitis and Genetic Disorders

Study investigates the role of circulating lipids like cholesterol in metabolic diseases.

Berries for a Healthy and Beautiful You

Antioxidants in the form of small berries packed with wonderful benefitsFind out how these tiny berries work to make you feel and look beautiful.

Christianson Syndrome

Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.

More News on:

Genetics and Stem CellsBerries for a Healthy and Beautiful YouWeaver SyndromeChristianson Syndrome

What's New on Medindia

World Toilet Day: 'Leaving No One Behind'

Radiation Hazards and its Effects on Human Body

World Prematurity Day: Premature Babies Also Have a Right to Live
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive