by Colleen Fleiss on  October 29, 2020 at 5:34 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Estimates of Breast Cancer Risks Associated With HRT Examined
In the United Kingdom, new estimates of the increased risks of breast cancer associated with the use of different hormone replacement therapy (HRT) preparations have been examined. The findings of the study are published by The BMJ.

Hormone replacement therapy is linked to higher risks of breast cancer for older women. For longer-term HRT use, the increased risks are lower than those reported.

Hormone replacement therapy is used to relieve menopausal symptoms such as hot flushes and night sweats. Treatments include tablets containing estrogen-only or a combination of estrogen and progestogen, as well as patches, gels, and creams.


A previous study reported higher than expected breast cancer risks associated with HRT, but there is still uncertainty around the risks associated with HRT's different types and durations.

So, the Universities of Nottingham and Oxford researchers assessed the differences in breast cancer risks linked to individual component hormones used in HRT.

Researchers used two UK primary care databases (QResearch and CPRD) linked to hospital records to compare HRT prescriptions for 98,611 women aged 50-79 who were diagnosed with breast cancer between 1998 and 2018 with those of 457,498 women of the same age and from the same general practice who didn't develop breast cancer.

The research team analyzed risks by HRT type by recent (1-5 years) and past (5 or more years) use, and by short term (less than 5 years) and long term (5 years or more) use.

Factors such as alcohol consumption, smoking, family history, and other prescribed drugs were taken into consideration.

34% of women with a breast cancer diagnosis and 31% of controls had used HRT recently or in the past.

Compared with never use, there was a 15% associated increased risk of developing breast cancer for estrogen-only therapy for recent long-term users. In comparison, there was a 79% associated higher risk for combined estrogen and progestogen therapy.

Past long-term use of estrogen-only therapy and past short-term estrogen-progestogen use was not linked with increased breast cancer risk.

"Our results add more evidence to the existing knowledge base and should help doctors and women to identify the most appropriate HRT formulation and treatment regimen, and provide more consistently derived information for women's health experts, healthcare researchers, and treatment policy professionals," they conclude.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Breast Cancer Management: Advances
The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.
READ MORE
Quiz on Breast Cancer
Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women. It is often said that a woman who breast-feeds is at a lower risk of developing cancer compared to another who does not .Are these mere old wives tales or is there some truth ...
READ MORE
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator
Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator predicts the risk for breast cancer. Find list of breast cancer facts and more information on signs and symptoms of breast cancer and mammography.
READ MORE
Top 20 Facts On Breast Cancer
Breast cancer is a kind of cancer that develops from breast cells and affects mainly women worldwide and sometimes men.
READ MORE
Breast Biopsy
Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.
READ MORE
Endometrial Cancer
Cancer of the Endometrium, or the inner lining of the uterus (womb) is called endometrial cancer.
READ MORE
Hot Flash
The frequency of the hot flash can be from 1 to 2 two hot flashes a week to 10 or greater in a day. The silver lining is that it usually decreases over time.
READ MORE
Mastitis
Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.
READ MORE
Menopause
Menopause is defined as the state of permanent cessation of menstrual cycles (periods) for 12-months.
READ MORE
Pagets disease of the breast
A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.
READ MORE
Vaginitis
Vaginal infection or vaginitis occurs due to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast or trichomoniasis and is aggravated by chemicals, like soap and deodorants
READ MORE
Women and Cancer
Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

More News on:

Women and CancerBreast BiopsyPagets disease of the breastMastitisMenopauseHot FlashVaginitisCancer and HomeopathyEndometrial CancerBreast Cancer Facts